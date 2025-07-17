Meet Ansar Shaikh: Son Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Cleared UPSC CSE At 21 In First Attempt With AIR...Got Married To....Who Looks Like An Actress

2 / 7

Ansar Shaikh, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination at the young age of 21. Coming from a humble background, his father earned a living by driving an auto, while his mother worked as a farm labourer. In 2023, Ansar tied the knot with Waiza Ansari.Today, Ansar credits his success to the unwavering support of his family. Despite facing many challenges, he secured an impressive All India Rank of 361 in the 2016 IAS Examination at just 21 years old.