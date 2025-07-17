Meet Ansar Shaikh: Son Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Cleared UPSC CSE At 21 In First Attempt With AIR...Got Married To....Who Looks Like An Actress
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination annually to select candidates for prestigious roles such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and others. The exam takes place in three stages. Clearing it at a young age is a rare achievement, and one remarkable example of this is Ansar Shaikh.
Youngest IAS Officer
Ansar's struggles
Ansar Shaikh, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination at the young age of 21. Coming from a humble background, his father earned a living by driving an auto, while his mother worked as a farm labourer. In 2023, Ansar tied the knot with Waiza Ansari.Today, Ansar credits his success to the unwavering support of his family. Despite facing many challenges, he secured an impressive All India Rank of 361 in the 2016 IAS Examination at just 21 years old.
Ansar's challenges
Ansar encountered numerous challenges during his early life. His brother had to drop out of school in Class 7 and work at a garage to support the family financially, while his sister was married off at the young age of 15. Despite these hardships, Ansar remained focused and dedicated to his studies, eventually clearing one of the world’s toughest exams.
Ansar's graduation
Ansar began his academic journey with remarkable achievement, scoring an impressive 91% in his Class 10 exams. He later pursued and completed his undergraduate studies at Pune College.Ansar set his sights on the UPSC exam, one of India’s toughest competitive tests, and chose Political Science as his optional subject. He decided to take the Mains exam and the interview in Marathi. With a well-structured preparation strategy, he remained focused and disciplined, which played a crucial role in his success.
Financially disadvantaged background
Ansar hails from a small village in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and comes from a financially disadvantaged background. His father was an auto-rickshaw driver, and his mother worked as a farm labourer. Despite the hardships, his family always placed his education first, which played a key role in helping him reach his goal. He is currently serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.
UPSC exam coaching
After completing his graduation, Ansar fully dedicated himself to preparing for the UPSC exam. With strong support from his friends and coaching institute, he managed to stay focused despite the challenges. His determination and hard work paid off when he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 2016, securing an All India Rank of 361.
Ansar and Waiza love story
Ansar and Waiza tied the knot on December 24, 2023. On their nikah day, Waiza looked stunning in a blush pink sharara.
