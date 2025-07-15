Meet Arpit Sagar: Fearless IAS Officer Known For Bold Actions....Hails From....Secured AIR....In UPSC CSE
Fined NHAI official
IAS officer Arpit Sagar has been making headlines and gaining widespread praise for her bold action against poor road conditions. She fined an NHAI official over potholes on National Highway 47 (NH47), which connects Ahmedabad and Godhra. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sagar’s decision has been applauded by many residents frustrated with the deteriorating state of the highway.
Clearing UPSC Exam
Arpit Sagar hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and became an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam in 2015. She holds a B.Tech degree from NIT Prayagraj. Following her graduation, she chose to pursue a career in civil services and began preparing for the UPSC examination.
Jamnagar-Amritsar highway
Arpit Sagar has made history by becoming the first IAS officer in Gujarat to take such a step. Her action comes shortly after the Union Ministry of Road Transport, led by Minister Nitin Gadkari, suspended the Project Director of Palanpur over damaged roads on the Jamnagar-Amritsar highway, along with imposing a fine on the construction company. Sagar has warned that the penalty will continue to increase until the potholes are repaired.
Replacing IAS officer Neha Kumari
Before being appointed as the Collector of Mahisagar district, Arpit Sagar served as Deputy Commissioner in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. She took charge in Mahisagar, replacing IAS officer Neha Kumari. Earlier in her career, Sagar also held the position of District Development Officer (DDO) in Valsad.
Arpit and her family background
In her personal life, Arpit Sagar is married to Vipul Tiwari, who resides in Chhattisgarh. Her father, Chandrasen, and mother, Meena Devi, have five daughters. The eldest, Arjit Sagar, is an IRS officer, while Arpit and Akriti Sagar are both IAS officers. The other two daughters, Anshika and Ankita, work as graphics engineers.
Collector of Mahisagar district
Before being appointed as the Collector of Mahisagar district, Arpit Sagar served as the Deputy Commissioner in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. She took over the Mahisagar post, replacing Neha Kumari. Earlier in her career, she also held the position of District Development Officer (DDO) in Valsad.
Collector of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district
Arpit Sagar is currently serving as the Collector of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district. Acting under the Mahisagar Road Safety Committee, she imposed a fine of Rs 500 per day from June 18 to July 7. This is her first posting as a district collector. In December last year, she was honoured with the Best District Development Officer (DDO) award.
