Meet Arpit Sagar: Fearless IAS Officer Known For Bold Actions....Hails From....Secured AIR....In UPSC CSE

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s premier central recruiting agency responsible for conducting exams like the Civil Services Examination. It selects candidates for top government posts, including IAS, IPS, and IFS. Known for its rigorous process, UPSC ensures merit-based recruitment through written exams and interviews, promoting integrity and excellence in the country’s administrative services.

 

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Fined NHAI official

Fined NHAI official

IAS officer Arpit Sagar has been making headlines and gaining widespread praise for her bold action against poor road conditions. She fined an NHAI official over potholes on National Highway 47 (NH47), which connects Ahmedabad and Godhra. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sagar’s decision has been applauded by many residents frustrated with the deteriorating state of the highway.

 

Clearing UPSC Exam

Clearing UPSC Exam

Arpit Sagar hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and became an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam in 2015. She holds a B.Tech degree from NIT Prayagraj. Following her graduation, she chose to pursue a career in civil services and began preparing for the UPSC examination.

 

Jamnagar-Amritsar highway

Jamnagar-Amritsar highway

Arpit Sagar has made history by becoming the first IAS officer in Gujarat to take such a step. Her action comes shortly after the Union Ministry of Road Transport, led by Minister Nitin Gadkari, suspended the Project Director of Palanpur over damaged roads on the Jamnagar-Amritsar highway, along with imposing a fine on the construction company. Sagar has warned that the penalty will continue to increase until the potholes are repaired.

 

Replacing IAS officer Neha Kumari

Replacing IAS officer Neha Kumari

Before being appointed as the Collector of Mahisagar district, Arpit Sagar served as Deputy Commissioner in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. She took charge in Mahisagar, replacing IAS officer Neha Kumari. Earlier in her career, Sagar also held the position of District Development Officer (DDO) in Valsad.

 

Arpit and her family background

Arpit and her family background

In her personal life, Arpit Sagar is married to Vipul Tiwari, who resides in Chhattisgarh. Her father, Chandrasen, and mother, Meena Devi, have five daughters. The eldest, Arjit Sagar, is an IRS officer, while Arpit and Akriti Sagar are both IAS officers. The other two daughters, Anshika and Ankita, work as graphics engineers.

 

Collector of Mahisagar district

Collector of Mahisagar district

Collector of Gujarat's Mahisagar district

Collector of Gujarat's Mahisagar district

Arpit Sagar is currently serving as the Collector of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district. Acting under the Mahisagar Road Safety Committee, she imposed a fine of Rs 500 per day from June 18 to July 7. This is her first posting as a district collector. In December last year, she was honoured with the Best District Development Officer (DDO) award.

 

