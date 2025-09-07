Meet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is among the toughest competitive exams in India. It is conducted to recruit candidates for top civil services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Clearing the exam is seen as a mark of academic excellence, discipline, and dedication. When a couple clears the exam together, it becomes an even more inspiring achievement.
Couple Who Cracked UPSC
Praveen Kumar and Anamika Singh of the 2020 batch are both IAS officers. Additionally, the couple is from Bihar.
Currently, Praveen Kumar is serving in Bihar, while Anamika Singh is serving reportedly in Uttarakhand. After they cleared the exam, the couple got married.
Who Is Praveen Kumar?
According to media reports, Praveen Kumar did his schooling in Bihar's Jamui. His father runs a medical store, and his mother is a housewife.
Later, he cleared the JEE exam and he has a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in Civil Engineering.
Bihar Cadre
After he earned his degree, he went ahead with the civil service exam. Initially, he faced failures in his journey to becoming an IAS; however, he did not let his setbacks bring him down. Praveen Kumar cleared UPSC on his third attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 7 in 2020.
After his training, Praveen was appointed as an IAS officer to the Bihar cadre.
Who Is Anamika Singh?
Anamika Singh, who is also from Bihar, and her father is a retired army officer. She reportedly has a B.Tech in Computer Science from AIT Pune.
UPSC Preparation
While Anamika Singh was preparing for UPSC, she also appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.
In the BPSC exam she secured the 8th rank in the 65th BPSC exam; however, she faced failures two times in the UPSC exam. She persevered and cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt, securing the 348th rank.
Following her training of one year, Anamika was appointed as an IAS officer in Uttarakhand.
Their Wedding Went Viral
Praveen and Anamika's wedding went viral on social media, and their journey has been inspiring many ever since. The couple tied the knot in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
