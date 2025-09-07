Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2956888https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-couple-who-cracked-upsc-together-on-their-third-attempt-and-later-got-married-2956888
NewsPhotosMeet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married
photoDetails

Meet Couple Who Cracked UPSC Together On Their Third Attempt And Later Got Married

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is among the toughest competitive exams in India. It is conducted to recruit candidates for top civil services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Clearing the exam is seen as a mark of academic excellence, discipline, and dedication. When a couple clears the exam together, it becomes an even more inspiring achievement.

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Couple Who Cracked UPSC

1/7
Couple Who Cracked UPSC

Praveen Kumar and Anamika Singh of the 2020 batch are both IAS officers. Additionally, the couple is from Bihar.

Currently, Praveen Kumar is serving in Bihar, while Anamika Singh is serving reportedly in Uttarakhand. After they cleared the exam, the couple got married. 

Follow Us

Who Is Praveen Kumar?

2/7
Who Is Praveen Kumar?

According to media reports, Praveen Kumar did his schooling in Bihar's Jamui. His father runs a medical store, and his mother is a housewife. 

Later, he cleared the JEE exam and he has a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in Civil Engineering. 

Follow Us

Bihar Cadre

3/7
Bihar Cadre

After he earned his degree, he went ahead with the civil service exam. Initially, he faced failures in his journey to becoming an IAS; however, he did not let his setbacks bring him down. Praveen Kumar cleared UPSC on his third attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 7 in 2020. 

After his training, Praveen was appointed as an IAS officer to the Bihar cadre.

Follow Us

Who Is Anamika Singh?

4/7
Who Is Anamika Singh?

Anamika Singh, who is also from Bihar, and her father is a retired army officer. She reportedly has a B.Tech in Computer Science from AIT Pune.

Follow Us

UPSC Preparation

5/7
UPSC Preparation

While Anamika Singh was preparing for UPSC, she also appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. 

In the BPSC exam she secured the 8th rank in the 65th BPSC exam; however, she faced failures two times in the UPSC exam. She persevered and cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt, securing the 348th rank.

Following her training of one year, Anamika was appointed as an IAS officer in Uttarakhand.

Follow Us

Their Wedding Went Viral

6/7
Their Wedding Went Viral

Praveen and Anamika's wedding went viral on social media, and their journey has been inspiring many ever since. The couple tied the knot in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

 

Follow Us
UPSC Success StoryIAS coupleIAS couple marriage
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerological Predictions For September 8- 14: Clarity Will Come In Its Divine Time; Say Yes To New Possibilities
camera icon9
title
Technology
Apple Event 2025: From AirPods Pro 3 To New Apple Watch, 9 Big Announcements Expected Apart From iPhone 17 Series India Launch; Check Expected Price
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 8- 14: Stress Could Affect Your Shoulders And Neck, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad IPL players
2 KKR, 4 MI, 1 SRH, 1 GT, 1 RCB, 1 DC, 1 PBKS : Full IPL Representation In India's Probable Asia Cup 11
camera icon12
title
India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI vs UAE - Bumrah, Gill Returns, Rinku, Jitesh Set To Start, Sanju Snubbed
NEWS ON ONE CLICK