Meet Daughter Of A Paan Seller Who Broke All The Barriers And Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Hails...
Meet Daughter Of A Paan Seller Who Broke All The Barriers And Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Hails...

In a world where dreams often clash with harsh realities, Shweta Bhagat chose resilience over limitations and achieved her dream of Cracking the UPSC and become Rajbhasha Officer. Her journey from humble beginnings to a place of recognition is more than just an achievement , it’s a story of breaking barriers, redefining possibilities, and proving that determination can outshine circumstances. Scroll down to read her inspiring story. 

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Who is Shweta Bhagat?

Who is Shweta Bhagat?

Shweta Bhagat is a Rajbhasha Adhikari who is originally from Gaya in Bihar. She is a shining example of determination and perseverance. She recently achieved success by clearing the UPSC examination. Her journey highlights the power of education, hard work, and family support.

 

Her Early Education

Her Early Education

Shweta spent her childhood in Kolkata after her father moved there in search of livelihood. She completed her 10th and 12th grades from government schools in the city. Despite all the financial problems she always performed well in her studies. 

 

Masters Degree

Masters Degree

After schooling, Shweta pursued higher education and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree from Kolkata University. This academic achievement not only strengthened her knowledge but also gave her the confidence to keep growing.

 

Her Family

Her Family

Her family is considered socially and economically weak. According to media reports, her father, Sushil Bhagat, initially worked as a farmer in his native village of Amethi but due to poor earnings, he shifted to Kolkata and started selling paan. He worked day and night to improve the condition of his family.

 

Inspiration to Become a Rajbhasha Officer

Inspiration to Become a Rajbhasha Officer

While staying in Kolkata, Shweta used to live in the house of translators which deeply influenced her career aspirations. Their work inspired her to choose a field of translation and official language services and motivated her to become the Rajbhasha Officer. 

 

Cracking UPSC And Becoming IAS

Cracking UPSC And Becoming IAS

In 2023, Shweta applied for the UPSC exam for the first time. With her hard work and determination, she cleared one of the toughest exams of India, she cleared both written exam and interview in first attempt. In 2024, she was appointed as a Junior Translation Officer in the Official Language Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs and received her posting in Indore in December.

 

A Moment Of Pride for Her Family And Village

A Moment Of Pride for Her Family And Village

Her success was not just hers, her family and her entire village celebrated her success. When  she visited the village after becoming an officer, she was welcomed with great celebration. For her family, especially her father who struggled for years as a paan seller, her achievement was a dream come true and a moment of joy.

 

Shweta As An Inspiration

Shweta As An Inspiration

Shweta Bhagat’s journey stands as an inspiration for countless aspirants across the country. Her story proves that financial struggles and social limitations cannot stop someone determined to succeed. Her story is a testament to the strength of hard work, education, and perseverance.

(Photos credits: Freepik)

