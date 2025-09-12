Meet Deepesh Kumari: Daughter Of Pakoda Seller, Studied Engineering Before Clearing UPSC With AIR...
Deepesh Kumari from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has become an inspiration for millions by cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination. A bright student since childhood, she pursued engineering, completed her M.Tech from IIT Bombay, and overcame challenges to achieve her IAS dream. Her journey reflects resilience, hard work, and the power of education to transform lives. Scroll down to read her inspiring story.
Who Is Deepesh Kumari?
Deepesh Kumari is an IAS officer who turned her dreams into reality through determination, hard work, and resilience. She is from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, she is the eldest of five siblings. Despite her modest background, Deepesh carved a remarkable journey from a small room in Bharatpur to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service.
Her Early Education
Deepesh has been an amazing student and good at academics since childhood. She studied at Shishu Adarsh Vidya Mandir and consistently excelled in her studies. She scored an impressive 98 per cent in Class 10 and 89 per cent in Class 12, establishing a strong academic foundation. Her discipline and hard work in school became the stepping stones for her future success.
Her Graduation
Deepesh completed her graduation in Bachelors in Technology in Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering college in Jodhpur and she has completed her masters in Technology from very prestigious, IIT Bombay. Then she also worked in a private company from where she resigned after some days to prepare for the UPSC.
UPSC (About)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. It is a three-stage process, first is Prelims then Mains and then Interview, testing a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making ability. Lakhs of aspirants appear every year, but only a few hundred make it to the final list. Deepesh was among those determined candidates who dared to chase this dream.
Clearing UPSC
All her hard work paid off when she finally fulfilled her dream and the dream of her parents and cleared one of the toughest exams of India. Her first attempt in 2020 was unsuccessful, but instead of giving up, she prepared harder. Using her savings and staying in Delhi, she gave her second attempt in 2021, securing All India Rank 93 and Rank 4 in the EWS category. This achievement led to her selection as an IAS officer, a moment of pride for her entire family.
Her Father’s Struggles
Behind Deepesh’s success lies the story of her father, Govind Kumar. According to media reports, he sold pakodas from a cart for 25 years. As he was the only breadwinner of his family, he still always made sure that all his children got a quality education. And even after his daughter cleared the UPSC he still didn’t stop selling pakodas showing his dignity and being a good example for his children.
Her Siblings
Deepesh’s journey has been a source of inspiration for her siblings as well. One of her sisters is a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, while two of her brothers are pursuing MBBS, one from Latur and another from AIIMS Guwahati. Her success has motivated her younger siblings to always aim high and never give up on their dreams.
Deepesh As An Inspiration
Today, Deepesh is serving in the Jharkhand cadre and is posted as an Assistant Secretary in the Road Transport and Highways Department. Her story is a reminder that no dream is too big if pursued with dedication. She represents the power of education, the strength of resilience, and the inspiration that one individual can bring to an entire family and society.
