Meet Deepesh Kumari: Daughter Of Pakoda Seller, Studied Engineering Before Clearing UPSC With AIR...

5 / 8

All her hard work paid off when she finally fulfilled her dream and the dream of her parents and cleared one of the toughest exams of India. Her first attempt in 2020 was unsuccessful, but instead of giving up, she prepared harder. Using her savings and staying in Delhi, she gave her second attempt in 2021, securing All India Rank 93 and Rank 4 in the EWS category. This achievement led to her selection as an IAS officer, a moment of pride for her entire family.