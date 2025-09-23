Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963419https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-dr-pinki-haryan-who-once-begged-on-roads-starved-overcame-poverty-to-become-crack-mbbs-exam-2963419
NewsPhotosMeet Dr Pinki Haryan, Who Once Begged On Roads, Starved, Overcame Poverty to Become Crack MBBS Exam
photoDetails

Meet Dr Pinki Haryan, Who Once Begged On Roads, Starved, Overcame Poverty to Become Crack MBBS Exam

Among the many so-called ‘inspirational’ stories online, few are as genuinely moving as that of Pinki Haryan. Once a child forced to beg on the streets of Himachal Pradesh, she battled severe poverty with determination and relentless effort. Through years of hard work and unwavering focus on her studies, she turned her dream of becoming a doctor into reality.

 

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Pinki's financial struggles

1/7
Pinki's financial struggles

Pinki Haryan was born into an extremely poor family in McLeodganj, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Her childhood was full of struggles, as her family lived in a slum in Charan Khud and often survived by begging on the streets and collecting food from garbage bins. Despite these harsh circumstances, Pinki refused to give in to despair. Instead, with courage, determination, and relentless hard work, she reshaped her future and turned her hardships into stepping stones for success.

 

Follow Us

Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala

2/7
Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala

In 2004, Pinki’s life took a turning point when she met Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee in McLeodganj. The Buddhist monk, who led the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala, offered to support her studies at Dayanand Public School, Dharamshala.

 

Follow Us

Pinki's admission to school

3/7
Pinki's admission to school

Initially, Pinki’s father, Kashmiri Lal, was hesitant to accept the monk’s generous offer. However, Jamyang eventually convinced him, and Pinki was admitted to the school, becoming one of the first children to stay in the trust’s hostel for underprivileged students.

 

Follow Us

Cracked NEET exam

4/7
Cracked NEET exam

Pinki Haryan excelled in her studies and displayed extraordinary academic prowess, and after completing her class 12 exams, she cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance test but could not secure a high enough rank to ensure a seat in a government medical college.

 

Follow Us

Tong-Len Charitable Trust

5/7
Tong-Len Charitable Trust

Unable to afford the high fees of private medical colleges, Pinki’s dream of becoming a doctor seemed in jeopardy. Yet, the Tong-Len Charitable Trust stepped in once more, with its UK chapter assisting her in gaining admission to a prestigious medical college in China in 2018.

 

Follow Us

Founder of the Tong-Len Trust

6/7
Founder of the Tong-Len Trust

Lobsang Jamyang, the monk who played a pivotal role in Pinki’s journey, expressed pride in her accomplishments. Founder of the Tong-Len Trust, which supports children from underprivileged families, he said he believes education should focus on shaping good human beings, rather than just teaching children how to earn a living.

 

Follow Us

Monk's charitable work

7/7
Monk's charitable work

The compassionate Tibetan monk’s charitable work has transformed the lives of hundreds of children like Pinki, many of whom have gone on to become doctors, engineers, and government officials. Pinki Haryan speaks warmly of Jamyang, describing the kind-hearted monk as a father figure who guided and supported her every step of the way.

(Image Credits: X, Unsplash)

Follow Us
pinki haryan neetpinki haryan strugglespinki haryan educationTong-Len CharitableLobsang Jamyang buddhist monk
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 1
Navratri 2025 Day 1: 7 White Ethnic Outfits Inspired By B-Town Divas Gen Z Must Try This Festive Season
camera icon8
title
mobility
Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Sleeper: Expected Route Halts, Fare And Other Details
camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...
camera icon8
title
India's longest train route
India's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Say No To AMT/AGS! Discover Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh For Smooth Driving Experience