Meet Dr Pinki Haryan, Who Once Begged On Roads, Starved, Overcame Poverty to Become Crack MBBS Exam

Pinki Haryan was born into an extremely poor family in McLeodganj, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Her childhood was full of struggles, as her family lived in a slum in Charan Khud and often survived by begging on the streets and collecting food from garbage bins. Despite these harsh circumstances, Pinki refused to give in to despair. Instead, with courage, determination, and relentless hard work, she reshaped her future and turned her hardships into stepping stones for success.