Meet Dr Pinki Haryan, Who Once Begged On Roads, Starved, Overcame Poverty to Become Crack MBBS Exam
Among the many so-called ‘inspirational’ stories online, few are as genuinely moving as that of Pinki Haryan. Once a child forced to beg on the streets of Himachal Pradesh, she battled severe poverty with determination and relentless effort. Through years of hard work and unwavering focus on her studies, she turned her dream of becoming a doctor into reality.
Pinki's financial struggles
Pinki Haryan was born into an extremely poor family in McLeodganj, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Her childhood was full of struggles, as her family lived in a slum in Charan Khud and often survived by begging on the streets and collecting food from garbage bins. Despite these harsh circumstances, Pinki refused to give in to despair. Instead, with courage, determination, and relentless hard work, she reshaped her future and turned her hardships into stepping stones for success.
Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala
In 2004, Pinki’s life took a turning point when she met Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee in McLeodganj. The Buddhist monk, who led the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala, offered to support her studies at Dayanand Public School, Dharamshala.
Pinki's admission to school
Initially, Pinki’s father, Kashmiri Lal, was hesitant to accept the monk’s generous offer. However, Jamyang eventually convinced him, and Pinki was admitted to the school, becoming one of the first children to stay in the trust’s hostel for underprivileged students.
Cracked NEET exam
Pinki Haryan excelled in her studies and displayed extraordinary academic prowess, and after completing her class 12 exams, she cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance test but could not secure a high enough rank to ensure a seat in a government medical college.
Tong-Len Charitable Trust
Unable to afford the high fees of private medical colleges, Pinki’s dream of becoming a doctor seemed in jeopardy. Yet, the Tong-Len Charitable Trust stepped in once more, with its UK chapter assisting her in gaining admission to a prestigious medical college in China in 2018.
Founder of the Tong-Len Trust
Lobsang Jamyang, the monk who played a pivotal role in Pinki’s journey, expressed pride in her accomplishments. Founder of the Tong-Len Trust, which supports children from underprivileged families, he said he believes education should focus on shaping good human beings, rather than just teaching children how to earn a living.
Monk's charitable work
The compassionate Tibetan monk’s charitable work has transformed the lives of hundreds of children like Pinki, many of whom have gone on to become doctors, engineers, and government officials. Pinki Haryan speaks warmly of Jamyang, describing the kind-hearted monk as a father figure who guided and supported her every step of the way.
