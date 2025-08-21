Meet Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra: NEET PG 2025 Topper From Cuttack Who Balanced Hospital Shifts With 10-12 Hours Of Daily Study

3 / 7

Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra began his focused NEET PG preparation after finishing his internship in March 2025. In an interaction with local media, he revealed that from April to August, he dedicated 10–12 hours each day to structured study and mock tests. His routine included thorough revision of concepts, online video lectures, and extensive practice with mock papers and question banks to improve speed and accuracy. His strategy highlights the value of clear concepts, disciplined practice, and continuous self-assessment.