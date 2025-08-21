Meet Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra: NEET PG 2025 Topper From Cuttack Who Balanced Hospital Shifts With 10-12 Hours Of Daily Study
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET PG 2025 results on Tuesday. Candidates can access their scorecards on the official websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The exam was held on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 centres, with over 2.42 lakh aspirants appearing in computer-based mode.
Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra has made history by securing All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in NEET PG 2025 with an impressive score of 707 out of 800. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 3, saw its results declared on August 19, 2025.
Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra, 24, completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in 2024 and finished his compulsory internship there from April 2024 to March 2025. Managing long hospital shifts along with NEET PG preparation was tough, but his determination and smart time management helped him succeed.
Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra began his focused NEET PG preparation after finishing his internship in March 2025. In an interaction with local media, he revealed that from April to August, he dedicated 10–12 hours each day to structured study and mock tests. His routine included thorough revision of concepts, online video lectures, and extensive practice with mock papers and question banks to improve speed and accuracy. His strategy highlights the value of clear concepts, disciplined practice, and continuous self-assessment.
A strong support system backs every topper’s journey, and for Dr. Mohapatra, that pillar was his family—especially his elder sister, Chetna, who is pursuing her postgraduation in ENT at SCB Medical College.
“She kept me motivated and guided me whenever I faced challenges,” Dr. Mohapatra told OTV News. He also credited his parents, who run a printing and publishing business in Cuttack, for standing by him with constant support.
One of the most remarkable parts of Dr. Mohapatra’s journey was how he balanced NEET PG preparation with his hectic MBBS internship. He used short breaks during hospital duty for quick revisions and relied on clinical exposure to strengthen his fundamentals. “It wasn’t easy, but consistency matters more than long hours,” he told OTV News.
The NEET PG 2025 topper now aims to pursue a specialization in either Medicine or Radiology, with the final decision to be made during the upcoming counselling sessions. His remarkable achievement has filled Odisha’s medical community with pride and motivated countless aspiring doctors.
