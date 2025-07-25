Meet Gold Medalist Dentist Who Quit It All To Become An IAS Officer For Her Father’s Dream, Hails From...Secured AIR…
Mudra Gairola’s journey is a powerful tale of courage, resilience, and the pursuit of a legacy. Hailing from Uttarakhand and a gold medalist in dentistry, she made an unexpected career pivot to follow a dream that wasn’t entirely her own. Her path to success wasn’t straightforward, it was filled with emotional hurdles, tough decisions, and a purpose bigger than personal ambition. Scroll down to read all about her inspiring story.
Who is Mudra Gairola?
Mudra Gairola is an IAS officer from Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. She is among those rare individuals who transitioned from a successful dental career to civil services. Her journey is not only marked by academic brilliance but also by her unwavering pursuit of a dream.
Her Early Education
Mudra has been good in academics since childhood, she secured 96 per cent marks in Class 10th board exams and she also secured 97 per cent in Class 12th board exams. She was also honoured by India's first IPS officer, Kiran Bedi in her school.
From Dentist To Dreamer
After completing her school, Mudra completed her bachelors in Dental Surgery (BDS) from a medical college in Mumbai. And she didn’t just complete her degree, she achieved a gold medal in her college.
A Father’s Dream
According to media reports, Mudra left the MDS program she was doing in Delhi to start preparing for the UPSC which was her father’s dream. Her father had once dreamed of becoming an IAS officer but couldn’t realize that dream. She made it her mission to accomplish what her father once hoped for.
UPSC
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is India’s central agency that conducts exams to recruit candidates for top government jobs like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Its most popular exam, the Civil Services Examination, is held in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
Three Failed UPSC Attempts
Mudra’s journey was not easy, she appeared for the UPSC in 2018 for her first attempt and she reached the interview round. In 2019, she appeared again but couldn’t clear the interview but she didn’t give up. She appeared for the exam again in 2020 but she couldn’t clear the mains exam.
Becoming IPS
Failing thrice didn’t break her determination and she came back stronger in 2021 and cleared the UPSC exam with 165th rank and became the Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer. But even then, her dream of becoming an IAS officer remained alive.
Dream Come True
In 2022, Mudra reappeared for the UPSC and achieved her ultimate goal, she cleared the exam again with All India Rank (AIR) 53 and finally became the Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). Her triumph not only fulfilled her father’s long-standing dream but also established her as one of the most admired officers in the country.
Mudra As An Inspiration
Mudra Gairola’s journey from a dentist to an IAS officer is a compelling story of grit, determination, and emotional strength. She stands as an inspiration for thousands of aspirants across the nation, proving that dreams may be delayed but never denied if the fire within keeps burning.
