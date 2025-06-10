Meet IAS Amit Kataria: The Officer Who Took Just Rs 1 Salary Despite Belonging To Crorepati Business Family
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. It is conducted in three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—to recruit candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Thousands apply each year, but only a few succeed in becoming civil servants.
In India, civil servants are regarded as celebrities, with millions admiring their UPSC success and celebrating their achievements as top-ranking bureaucrats.
Young IAS Officer
IAS Amit Kataria, a young officer from Gurugram, is known as one of the richest civil servants in the country. Interestingly, he initially chose to draw only Rs 1 as his salary.
Well-established business family
Amit Kataria, hailing from a well-established business family in Gurugram, Haryana, chose a path of public service over joining his family’s expansive real estate enterprise, which operates across Delhi-NCR with an annual turnover in crores.
Amit Kataria Salary
Driven by a strong desire to serve the nation, Kataria initially drew a symbolic salary of just Rs 1 as an IAS officer, highlighting that his decision to join the civil services was guided by purpose, not profit.
Breach of protocol
As per India.com, Amit Kataria made headlines in 2015 for an alleged breach of protocol when he was seen wearing black sunglasses during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At that time, he was serving as the District Collector of the Naxal-affected Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.
IAS officer Amit Kataria Net Worth
IAS officer Amit Kataria is believed to have a net worth of approximately Rs 8.90 crore, making him one of the wealthiest civil servants in the country, as per India.com.
B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
Amit Kataria completed his schooling at Delhi Public School and went on to earn a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the renowned IIT Delhi.
All-India Rank
After graduating, Kataria started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and successfully cleared it in 2003 with an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 18. This achievement marked the beginning of his journey as an IAS officer, and he was allotted the Chhattisgarh cadre.
