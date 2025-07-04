Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926745https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-ias-anju-sharma-failed-in-class-10-12-cracked-upsc-in-first-attempt-with-air-she-is-currently-2926745
NewsPhotosMeet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...
photoDetails

Meet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...

The UPSC exam is one of India’s most prestigious competitive exams, conducted to recruit candidates for civil services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. It involves three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—testing a candidate’s knowledge, aptitude, and personality. Success requires dedication, strategic preparation, and strong analytical and writing skills. Cracking the UPSC exam is no easy feat, as it’s known to be one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Only a few candidates manage to clear it in their very first attempt each year. One such inspiring success story is that of IAS officer Anju Sharma.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Anju Sharma's journey

1/7
Anju Sharma's journey

Despite facing setbacks in her Class 10 and 12 board exams, Anju Sharma refused to let those failures dictate her future. With unwavering determination, focus, and hard work, she cleared the UPSC exam on her very first attempt, becoming a powerful example of resilience, perseverance, and the strength to overcome challenges.

Follow Us

Anju Sharma background

2/7
Anju Sharma background

IAS officer Anju Sharma, originally from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, often reflects on her journey with a powerful reminder: while many guide us toward success, few teach us how to cope with failure. During her early academic years, she experienced a major setback when she failed her Class 12 economics examination.

Follow Us

Setback in her life

3/7
Setback in her life

The setback deeply impacted her, planting seeds of self-doubt about her future. However, she quickly regained her footing and went on to earn distinctions in multiple subjects. Earlier, she had also failed chemistry in her Class 10 pre-boards. Anju Sharma’s journey is a powerful tale of resilience, determination, and triumph.

Follow Us

Family behind her preparation

4/7
Family behind her preparation

Her mother played a key role in calming her and offering the support she needed. Experiences like these taught Anju Sharma a valuable lesson — never depend on last-minute preparation. Instead, consistent focus from the beginning is essential. This approach helped her earn a gold medal in college. She completed both her B.Sc. and MBA from Jaipur.

Follow Us

Discipline and dedication

5/7
Discipline and dedication

While preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, Anju Sharma applied the same discipline and dedication she had developed earlier in life. She approached the UPSC as “just another exam,” aiming to clear it in her first attempt. Having completed the syllabus well in advance, she remained calm and confident before the exam.

Follow Us

When did she cleared UPSC?

6/7
When did she cleared UPSC?

In 1991, at just 22 years old, Anju Sharma cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her very first attempt and became an IAS officer. Her journey proves that early setbacks don’t define one’s future—strong will and dedication can lead to great success. She was assigned to the Gujarat cadre, with her first posting as Assistant Collector in Rajkot.

Follow Us

Current designation

7/7
Current designation

Dr. Anju Sharma is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has been serving in the Government at senior leadership positions for more than 28 years. She currently holds the office of Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, Government of Gujarat, as Additional Chief Secretary. She has done her MBA in Marketing & Finance and Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University, USA. During her administrative career she worked as Collector & DDO in various districts of Gujarat and has worked in various departments like Higher and Technical Education (H&TE),Health, Revenue, Environment, and Forests in the State Government. She has also worked as Director in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

(All images: anjusharma_ias)

Follow Us
anju sharma IASanju sharma success sharmaIAS Anju SharmaIAS Anju Sharma struggleias anju sharma qualificationupsc examanju sharma upsc
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK