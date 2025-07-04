Meet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...
The UPSC exam is one of India’s most prestigious competitive exams, conducted to recruit candidates for civil services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. It involves three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—testing a candidate’s knowledge, aptitude, and personality. Success requires dedication, strategic preparation, and strong analytical and writing skills. Cracking the UPSC exam is no easy feat, as it’s known to be one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Only a few candidates manage to clear it in their very first attempt each year. One such inspiring success story is that of IAS officer Anju Sharma.
Anju Sharma's journey
Despite facing setbacks in her Class 10 and 12 board exams, Anju Sharma refused to let those failures dictate her future. With unwavering determination, focus, and hard work, she cleared the UPSC exam on her very first attempt, becoming a powerful example of resilience, perseverance, and the strength to overcome challenges.
Anju Sharma background
IAS officer Anju Sharma, originally from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, often reflects on her journey with a powerful reminder: while many guide us toward success, few teach us how to cope with failure. During her early academic years, she experienced a major setback when she failed her Class 12 economics examination.
Setback in her life
The setback deeply impacted her, planting seeds of self-doubt about her future. However, she quickly regained her footing and went on to earn distinctions in multiple subjects. Earlier, she had also failed chemistry in her Class 10 pre-boards. Anju Sharma’s journey is a powerful tale of resilience, determination, and triumph.
Family behind her preparation
Her mother played a key role in calming her and offering the support she needed. Experiences like these taught Anju Sharma a valuable lesson — never depend on last-minute preparation. Instead, consistent focus from the beginning is essential. This approach helped her earn a gold medal in college. She completed both her B.Sc. and MBA from Jaipur.
Discipline and dedication
While preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, Anju Sharma applied the same discipline and dedication she had developed earlier in life. She approached the UPSC as “just another exam,” aiming to clear it in her first attempt. Having completed the syllabus well in advance, she remained calm and confident before the exam.
When did she cleared UPSC?
In 1991, at just 22 years old, Anju Sharma cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her very first attempt and became an IAS officer. Her journey proves that early setbacks don’t define one’s future—strong will and dedication can lead to great success. She was assigned to the Gujarat cadre, with her first posting as Assistant Collector in Rajkot.
Current designation
Dr. Anju Sharma is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has been serving in the Government at senior leadership positions for more than 28 years. She currently holds the office of Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, Government of Gujarat, as Additional Chief Secretary. She has done her MBA in Marketing & Finance and Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University, USA. During her administrative career she worked as Collector & DDO in various districts of Gujarat and has worked in various departments like Higher and Technical Education (H&TE),Health, Revenue, Environment, and Forests in the State Government. She has also worked as Director in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.
