Meet IAS Anju Sharma: Failed In Class 10 & 12, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With AIR...She Is Currently...

7 / 7

Dr. Anju Sharma is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has been serving in the Government at senior leadership positions for more than 28 years. She currently holds the office of Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, Government of Gujarat, as Additional Chief Secretary. She has done her MBA in Marketing & Finance and Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University, USA. During her administrative career she worked as Collector & DDO in various districts of Gujarat and has worked in various departments like Higher and Technical Education (H&TE),Health, Revenue, Environment, and Forests in the State Government. She has also worked as Director in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

(All images: anjusharma_ias)