Meet IAS Anurag Kumar: From Class 12 Failure To Cracking UPSC In First Attempt, His Inspiring Journey From Struggles To Success
Several students from Bihar have cleared the UPSC examination, overcoming challenges and limited resources. Among them is Anurag Kumar, who once failed his school pre-board mathematics exam and later in college exams, yet achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.
Anurag Kumar Hails From
Anurag Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Katihar district, started his schooling in a Hindi-medium institution. Transitioning to an English-medium school after Class 8 posed difficulties, but his determination and hard work helped him overcome the challenge.
Failed in Class 12
Anurag faced many hurdles during his Class 12 journey. Failing the mathematics pre-board was a major setback, but he chose not to give up. Taking it as a challenge, he worked harder, stayed focused on his final exams, and ultimately scored more than 90% in his board results.
Educational Background
Anurag Kumar completed his graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). His college journey was full of challenges, as he faced failures in several subjects. However, he stayed determined, finished his degree, and later went on to pursue a postgraduate course.
While pursuing his post-graduation, Anurag Kumar learned about the UPSC examination and developed a strong passion for it. With consistent dedication, he cracked the exam in his very first attempt in 2017, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 667. Aiming for a higher rank, he appeared again in 2018 and achieved an impressive AIR 48.
Cleared UPSC in first attempt
Anurag Kumar recently married IAS officer Ananya Singh. He is admired for his remarkable success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. At just 22 years of age, he cleared the exam in his very first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 51 in 2019.
Inspiring journey
His outstanding performance was reflected in the 825 marks he scored in the written examination and 187 marks in the personality test, giving him a total score of 1012 marks. His dedication and hard work at such a young age have made him a source of inspiration for many UPSC aspirants across the country.
UPSC Exam
The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered among the toughest and most competitive exams in India. Each year, it attracts lakhs of aspirants. The selection process is conducted in three stages – the preliminary exam, the mains, and the interview round.
