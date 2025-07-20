Meet IAS Athar Aamir: UPSC Topper Tina Dabi’s Ex-Husband Who Is Now Married To Doctor- He Is Now Posted At...

photoDetails

english

2934257

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who is currently posted in Kulgam, a UPSC 2015 topper, rose to fame for both his stellar academic journey and high-profile personal life. He was once married to fellow topper Tina Dabi, but their marriage ended in divorce. Athar later found love again and remarried a Srinagar-based doctor. Their personal milestones, including a new addition to their family, have drawn public interest. The story highlights ambition, change, and new beginnings, while offering a glimpse into the lives of two of India’s most followed civil servants.