Meet IAS Athar Aamir: UPSC Topper Tina Dabi’s Ex-Husband Who Is Now Married To Doctor- He Is Now Posted At...
IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who is currently posted in Kulgam, a UPSC 2015 topper, rose to fame for both his stellar academic journey and high-profile personal life. He was once married to fellow topper Tina Dabi, but their marriage ended in divorce. Athar later found love again and remarried a Srinagar-based doctor. Their personal milestones, including a new addition to their family, have drawn public interest. The story highlights ambition, change, and new beginnings, while offering a glimpse into the lives of two of India’s most followed civil servants.
Who Is Athar Aamir Khan?
Athar Aamir Khan, who is from Kashmir is the UPSC Topper from 2015 batch. He successfully secured the All India Rank (AIR) 2. Athar has studied engineering from IIT and he is known for his academic excellence, he became a national figure not just for his professional achievements but also for his much-publicized personal life. He is currently posted at Jammu Kashmir’s Kulgam.
Who Is Tina Dabi?
Tina Dabi is also a UPSC Civil Exam topper from the same batch, 2025 and she secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 and she became the first dalit woman to top such a prestigious exam. And she became the symbol of women’s empowerment and representation from marginalized communities. Her success was celebrated across India, and she became an inspiration for aspirants aiming for civil services.
His First Wife
Tina and Athar became the power couple when they both got married in 2018, according to media reports, they met in IAS training and instantly fell in love. It became one of the most talked-about events in civil services circles, celebrated for its elegance and the inspiring journeys of both Athar and Tina.
Tina And Athar’s Divorce
But in 2020, the couple initiated the divorce and the public noticed when Tina removed the ‘Khan’ from her name on the social media accounts and both of them also unfollowed each other on social media and the couple was officially divorced in 2021. Their split drew significant public attention.
Who is Dr Mehreen Qazi?
Mehreen Qazi, from Srinagar, is a doctor and social media personality. She has studied Master's in Medicine, a postgraduate qualification in Clinical Cosmetology from the UK and completed her advanced training in Aesthetic Medicine through a fellowship program in Denmark. She also has more than 4.6 lakh followers on instagram.
His Second Wife
Athar Aamir Khan and Mehreen Qazi got married in 2022, Mehreen looks like a bollywood actress but she is a doctor by profession, Their wedding attracted media coverage, and Mehreen's grace and career credentials impressed many across social platforms.
Their Baby Boy
Athar didn’t have any child from his first wife, Athar. But he had his first baby with his second wife and they both welcomed a baby boy in 2024 and they named him Ehaan, according to the media reports. And Tina Dabi also got married to the IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022.
UPSC
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest examinations in India and the UPSC journey of Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan is an inspiration for millions of UPSC aspirants across the country.
