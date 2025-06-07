Meet IAS Couple Making Wave With...Husband Tops State Seniority List, Wife Makes Final Cut Into....
UPSC Success Story: The UPSC Civil Services Examination is India’s most prestigious competitive exam, conducted annually in three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. It selects candidates for top government services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam demands deep knowledge, analytical skills, and dedication to serve the nation through administrative roles.
IAS couples like Tina Dabi–Dr. Pradeep Gawande and Srishti Deshmukh–Nagarjuna B. Gowda often make headlines for their inspiring journeys and dedication to social service. Their stories continue to motivate and encourage thousands of civil service aspirants across the country.
IAS Couple
An IAS couple from Madhya Pradesh has recently gone viral, drawing widespread attention online. 2020-batch officers Himanshu Jain and Sarjna Yadav are in the spotlight following the release of the 'Determination of Mutual Seniority of Probationary IAS Officers 2020' rankings by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances.
Determination of Mutual Seniority of Probationary IAS Officers
The 2020 batch 'Determination of Mutual Seniority of Probationary IAS Officers' list includes names of nine officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. According to the ranking, Shivpuri District Panchayat CEO Himanshu Jain holds the top position in the state.
Final National Ranking
In the final national ranking, IAS Himanshu Jain has secured the 40th position out of 181 officers in the 2020 batch. His wife, IAS Sarjana Yadav, is ranked at the lower end of the same list.
Cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination
IAS Himanshu Jain and IAS Sarjana Yadav both cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2019. Jain secured an impressive 4th rank, while Sarjana Yadav ranked 126th. Himanshu holds a degree in Economics from Hansraj College, Delhi, and Sarjana worked as a research officer at TRAI after graduating in engineering from Delhi Technological University.
Himanshu Met Sarjana
Himanshu Jain and Sarjana Yadav, IAS officers from the 2020 batch, met during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.
Himanshu's Love Story
The couple got engaged in March 2022 and later tied the knot. Himanshu Jain was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre and is currently posted there. Sarjana Yadav, originally from the AGMUT cadre, was transferred to Madhya Pradesh after their marriage.
Current Job Role
IAS Himanshu Jain is presently posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. His wife, IAS Sarjana Yadav, is currently serving in Neemuch district of the state.
