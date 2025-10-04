Meet IAS Kumar Anurag: From Class 12 Math Failure To UPSC AIR 28, Hails From...Read His Inspiring Journey Here

8 / 9

Anurag is a true example of persistence. Through his journey, he shows aspirants and students that failure does not define one’s future. His story teaches us to rise above setbacks, let go of past failures, and begin again with renewed determination. For millions of UPSC aspirants, Anurag stands as an inspiration, reminding us that with hard work, patience, and the right strategy, even the toughest dreams can be turned into reality.