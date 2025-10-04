Advertisement
Meet IAS Kumar Anurag: From Class 12 Math Failure To UPSC AIR 28, Hails From...Read His Inspiring Journey Here
Meet IAS Kumar Anurag: From Class 12 Math Failure To UPSC AIR 28, Hails From...Read His Inspiring Journey Here

Meet IAS Kumar Anurag, a remarkable officer from Bihar whose journey is a testament to perseverance and determination. From facing academic setbacks in school and college to conquering one of India’s toughest exams, the UPSC, his story inspires millions of aspirants. Scroll down to read his inpiring story here. 

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Who Is Kumar Anurag?

Who Is Kumar Anurag?

Kumar Anurag, an IAS officer from Bihar, is currently serving as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Gayaji district. His journey reflects remarkable resilience—despite facing multiple academic setbacks, he persevered and went on to achieve an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 48 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

 

His Early Life and Schooling

His Early Life and Schooling

Anurag grew up in Katihar district and studied in Hindi medium till Class 8, a language he was most comfortable with. After that, he moved to an English-medium school, which initially posed a major challenge due to the language barrier. However, through consistent effort and determination, he gradually adapted and improved his academic performance.

 

His Class 10th And 12th Journey

His Class 10th And 12th Journey

In his Class 10 board exams, Anurag performed exceptionally well, securing 90 percent. However, as per media reports, he faced a setback in Class 12 when he failed the Mathematics pre-board exam. Undeterred, he put in relentless effort and went on to score an impressive 94 marks in Mathematics in the final board exams.

 

College Years and Challenges

College Years and Challenges

Although Anurag passed with a first division, his lower scores in other subjects kept him from achieving his dream of joining the IITs. Instead, he pursued higher studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. During his second year, he faced another setback when he failed, a turning point that motivated him to take his studies more seriously.

 

Beginning of His UPSC Journey

Beginning of His UPSC Journey

After completing his graduation, Kumar pursued post-graduation and simultaneously decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. Considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts this examination annually to recruit officers for prestigious services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS. The process is highly rigorous, comprising three stages, Prelims, Mains, and the Interview which are designed to test a candidate’s knowledge, skills, and overall personality.

 

First Attempt at UPSC

First Attempt at UPSC

In 2017, Anurag appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time and successfully cleared it with an All India Rank (AIR) of 667. While this was a significant achievement, he wasn’t fully satisfied, as his ultimate dream was to become an IAS officer. Determined to achieve that goal, he decided to continue his preparation and try again.

 

Finally Cracking the UPSC

Finally Cracking the UPSC

This time, Anurag put in even greater effort, and his perseverance paid off when he cleared the UPSC in 2018 with an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) of 28. According to media reports, before formally joining his IAS posting, he briefly served in the Indian Economic Service as an Assistant Director from March to August 2019.

 

An Inspiration for Aspirants

An Inspiration for Aspirants

Anurag is a true example of persistence. Through his journey, he shows aspirants and students that failure does not define one’s future. His story teaches us to rise above setbacks, let go of past failures, and begin again with renewed determination. For millions of UPSC aspirants, Anurag stands as an inspiration, reminding us that with hard work, patience, and the right strategy, even the toughest dreams can be turned into reality.

 

Lessons From His Journey

Lessons From His Journey

Kumar Anurag’s journey shows that setbacks are not the end, but rather opportunities to rise stronger. His story highlights that consistency outweighs instant success, and every failure can serve as a stepping stone if one chooses not to give up. For aspirants, the key lesson is to remain patient, keep working on self-improvement, and never allow temporary hurdles to decide long-term goals.

(All photos credits: Instagram)

