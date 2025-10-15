Meet IAS Officer Rupal Rana: Lost Her Mother Young, Yet Secured AIR 26 In UPSC With Unstoppable Determination, Hails From...
Rupal Rana’s story is one of grit, perseverance, and determination. Hailing from a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, she overcame personal loss and numerous challenges to crack one of India’s toughest exams, the UPSC Civil Services Examination. From her humble beginnings to securing an impressive AIR 26, her journey continues to inspire thousands of aspirants across the country. Scroll down to read her inspiring story.
Who is Rupal Rana?
Rupal Rana is a young and inspiring IAS officer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, who has become a symbol of resilience and dedication. With unwavering determination, she balanced her academic excellence with her UPSC preparation, eventually securing All India Rank 26 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. Her journey from a small village to becoming an IAS officer stands as a powerful example of how perseverance, discipline, and self-belief can turn dreams into reality.
Struggles During Early Age
IAS officer Rupal Rana hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Despite losing her mother at a young age, she remained focused on her goals and never let adversity deter her spirit. With relentless dedication, determination, and consistent effort, she achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 26 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.
Educational Background
According to various media reports, Rupal Rana started her education at JP Public School in Baghpat, where she excelled in her Class 10 examinations. She then pursued her Class 11 and 12 studies at the Pilani Institute of Technology. For her higher education, she enrolled at Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, where she not only completed her graduation but also distinguished herself as a university topper.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police
Rupal Rana faced a deep personal loss with the passing of her mother at a young age. However, she refused to let this tragedy break her spirit. Her father, Jasveer Rana, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police, played a crucial role in motivating Rupal and her siblings to stay strong and pursue their dreams. With her family’s unwavering support and her own determination, Rupal remained dedicated to her studies and continued to move forward with resilience.
UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. It is conducted annually by the UPSC to recruit candidates for top administrative services of the Government of India, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.
All India Rank 26
Like many aspirants, Rupal Rana faced challenges in her UPSC journey and was unable to clear the exam in her first two attempts. However, instead of losing hope, she used those setbacks as learning experiences, strengthened her strategy, and worked even harder to improve her preparation.
Her Journey of Determination
Her relentless perseverance bore fruit in her third attempt, when she secured All India Rank 26 and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Rupal’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to the power of determination, the right approach, and unwavering self-belief in turning aspirations into achievements.
AGMUT cadre
Rupal Rana’s journey serves as a true inspiration for young aspirants preparing for the UPSC or any other competitive examination. Her story exemplifies how unwavering commitment and perseverance can pave the way to success, even in the face of life’s toughest challenges. She has been allotted the prestigious AGMUT cadre.
