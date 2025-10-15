Meet IAS Officer Rupal Rana: Lost Her Mother Young, Yet Secured AIR 26 In UPSC With Unstoppable Determination, Hails From...

3 / 8

According to various media reports, Rupal Rana started her education at JP Public School in Baghpat, where she excelled in her Class 10 examinations. She then pursued her Class 11 and 12 studies at the Pilani Institute of Technology. For her higher education, she enrolled at Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, where she not only completed her graduation but also distinguished herself as a university topper.