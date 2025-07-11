Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2930367https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-ias-officer-sreenath-k-worked-as-railway-coolie-studied-using-free-wifi-to-clear-upsc-exam-without-coaching-his-self-study-success-mantra-is-2930367
NewsPhotosMeet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...
photoDetails

Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India's most competitive exams, conducted annually to recruit officers for prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. It includes three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Over 10 lakh aspirants apply each year, aiming to serve the nation through administrative leadership roles.

 

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Follow Us

UPSC preparation

1/7
UPSC preparation

Some aspirants face extreme financial challenges and can’t even afford basic study materials for UPSC preparation. A truly inspiring example is IAS officer Sreenath K from Kerala. Once a railway porter, he used free Wi-Fi at the station to study on his mobile phone, turning his hardships into motivation and success.

 

Follow Us

Ernakulam railway station

2/7
Ernakulam railway station

Hailing from Munnar in Kerala, Sreenath K grew up in a financially challenged household. To support his family, he worked as a porter at Ernakulam railway station, earning just Rs 400–500 a day—an amount that barely met their basic needs.

 

Follow Us

Financial hardships

3/7
Financial hardships

Despite facing severe financial hardships, Sreenath remained determined to achieve his dream of becoming an IAS officer. With no money to buy the recommended UPSC study materials, he still didn’t lose hope. Instead, he found a creative way to overcome the odds and turn his challenges into an opportunity.

 

Follow Us

Online resources

4/7
Online resources

Sreenath spent his days working hard to earn a living, and dedicated his nights to studying. He made use of free online resources like YouTube videos, mock tests, and study material available on the internet to prepare for the UPSC exam.

 

Follow Us

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018

5/7
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018

Sreenath K’s dedication and relentless effort paid off when he successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018. According to media reports, he scored an impressive 82% in the written exam. Although his exact All-India Rank (AIR) remains undisclosed, he secured a notable position, earning him a place in the esteemed IAS cadre.

 

Follow Us

Kerala Public Service Commission

6/7
Kerala Public Service Commission

In 2018, Sreenath received praise from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, for his remarkable achievement. His inspiring journey was also highlighted by Google India. Initially, he appeared for the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams and secured a good rank. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer, so he continued his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination with unwavering determination.

 

Follow Us

Determination of becoming IAS officer

7/7
Determination of becoming IAS officer

Despite the challenges, Sreenath remained determined to change his life. On his fourth attempt, he secured a good rank and achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer. His remarkable journey serves as a powerful inspiration for many government job aspirants who face financial hardships.

 

Follow Us
IAS Officer Sreenath KSreenath K iasSreenath K upscupsc examSreenath K struggle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis Dethrones Virat Kohli's All-Time T20 Record, Rohit- Dhoni Also In The List
camera icon9
title
India toss woes
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Surya Hand India 'This' 26-Year-Old Unwanted World Record
camera icon7
title
hummus flavors
Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home
camera icon7
title
one-pot recipes
From Cloudy Skies To Cozy Kitchens: 7 One-Pot Recipes To Soothe Your Soul
camera icon5
title
Auto news
THIS Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car Offers Alto-Like Mileage! Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK