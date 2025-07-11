Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...

6 / 7

In 2018, Sreenath received praise from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, for his remarkable achievement. His inspiring journey was also highlighted by Google India. Initially, he appeared for the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams and secured a good rank. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer, so he continued his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination with unwavering determination.