Meet IAS Officer Sreenath K: Worked As Railway Coolie, Studied Using Free Wifi To Clear UPSC Exam Without Coaching; His Self-Study Success Mantra Is...
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India's most competitive exams, conducted annually to recruit officers for prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. It includes three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Over 10 lakh aspirants apply each year, aiming to serve the nation through administrative leadership roles.
UPSC preparation
Some aspirants face extreme financial challenges and can’t even afford basic study materials for UPSC preparation. A truly inspiring example is IAS officer Sreenath K from Kerala. Once a railway porter, he used free Wi-Fi at the station to study on his mobile phone, turning his hardships into motivation and success.
Ernakulam railway station
Hailing from Munnar in Kerala, Sreenath K grew up in a financially challenged household. To support his family, he worked as a porter at Ernakulam railway station, earning just Rs 400–500 a day—an amount that barely met their basic needs.
Financial hardships
Despite facing severe financial hardships, Sreenath remained determined to achieve his dream of becoming an IAS officer. With no money to buy the recommended UPSC study materials, he still didn’t lose hope. Instead, he found a creative way to overcome the odds and turn his challenges into an opportunity.
Online resources
Sreenath spent his days working hard to earn a living, and dedicated his nights to studying. He made use of free online resources like YouTube videos, mock tests, and study material available on the internet to prepare for the UPSC exam.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018
Sreenath K’s dedication and relentless effort paid off when he successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2018. According to media reports, he scored an impressive 82% in the written exam. Although his exact All-India Rank (AIR) remains undisclosed, he secured a notable position, earning him a place in the esteemed IAS cadre.
Kerala Public Service Commission
In 2018, Sreenath received praise from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, for his remarkable achievement. His inspiring journey was also highlighted by Google India. Initially, he appeared for the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams and secured a good rank. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer, so he continued his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination with unwavering determination.
Determination of becoming IAS officer
Despite the challenges, Sreenath remained determined to change his life. On his fourth attempt, he secured a good rank and achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer. His remarkable journey serves as a powerful inspiration for many government job aspirants who face financial hardships.
Trending Photos