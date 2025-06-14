Meet IAS Officer Who Left Rs 1 Crore Job To Clear UPSC Civil Service In First Attempt; The IIT Topper Got AIR....
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It is held annually to recruit candidates for top administrative positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam has three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—and tests a candidate’s knowledge, analytical ability, and decision-making skills. It is considered a gateway to India's elite civil services.
Young IIT Graduate
Conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the exam is known as one of the toughest in India because of its intense competition and extensive syllabus. A young IIT graduate left a high-paying job reportedly worth Rs 1 crore to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer and secured AIR 1 in his very first attempt.
Native of Jaipur
Kanishak Kataria, a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, earned his B.Tech with Honours in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
High paying job at Samsung
He soon secured a high-paying job at Samsung in South Korea. Although he was earning a salary of Rs 1 crore, Kanishak always aspired to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
Impressive academic record
Kanishak has an impressive academic record. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 44 in the IIT JEE 2010. In 2009, he achieved AIR 1 in the 11th National Science Olympiad and ranked second in the International Mathematics Olympiad. He was also awarded the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Scholarship in 2009 and the NTSE Scholarship in 2008.
All India Rank 1 in first attempt
In 2017, Kanishak Kataria quit his job and returned to Jaipur with a clear goal of cracking the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination. With strong dedication and focused preparation, he appeared for the exam and achieved outstanding success by securing All India Rank 1 in his very first attempt — a remarkable feat that inspired aspirants nationwide.
UPSC Topper
Kanishak Kataria topped the Civil Services Examination in 2018. He was inspired to join public service by his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, an IAS officer who served as the Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan.
UPSC Marks
In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018, Kanishak Kataria secured 942 marks in the written test and 179 marks in the personality test, bringing his total to 1121 marks. He cleared the exam with mathematics as his optional subject.
Trending Photos