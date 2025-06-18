Meet IAS Ria, Whose Sister Is Also A Civil Servant, Cleared UPSC With AIR...Was In Love With....
The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) conducts prestigious exams like the Civil Services, CDS, and NDA to recruit candidates for top government positions. These exams test a candidate’s knowledge, aptitude, and decision-making skills. Known for their tough competition and thorough selection process, UPSC exams are a gateway to careers in administration, defense, and public service in India.
The Dabi sisters, both IAS officers
Tina Dabi and her sister Ria Dabi are among the most recognized and inspiring IAS officers in the country. They enjoy a massive following on platforms like Instagram. Tina is married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, while Ria is married to IPS officer Manish Kumar. Both continue to motivate countless UPSC aspirants across India.
Shifting to Rajasthan
Recently, IAS officer Ria Dabi from the Rajasthan cadre tied the knot with IPS officer Manish Kumar of the Maharashtra cadre. The news came to light after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification about Manish Kumar’s cadre transfer to Rajasthan, citing his marriage to Ria Dabi as the reason for the shift.
Beginning of love story
IAS officer Ria Dabi and IPS officer Manish Kumar, both from the UPSC 2021 batch, initially met as friends. As per media reports, their connection began during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.
Couple tied knot
The couple tied the knot through a court marriage in April 2024 with the blessings of their families. Following the wedding, Manish Kumar requested a cadre transfer, which was later approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The official notification regarding the transfer was reportedly issued on June 16, 2024.
Ria Dabi AIR Rank
Ria Dabi, sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi, secured the 15th rank in the 2020 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Tina had earlier topped the exam in 2015. Both sisters graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and are currently posted in Rajasthan. Tina Dabi is presently serving as the District Collector of Barmer.
Manish Kumar AIR Rank
Manish Kumar, a native of Delhi, decided to join the civil services after completing his B.Tech degree. He secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 581 in the UPSC 2020 examination.
Ria Dabi Schooling
IAS officer Ria Dabi completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi. She went on to earn a degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi. At just 23 years old, Ria cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 15.
