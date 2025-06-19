Advertisement
Meet India’s Youngest IAS Officer: Son of An Autorickshaw Driver, His Mother Worked In Fields- Know All About His Inspiring Story

Meet a boy from a small village in Maharashtra who became India’s youngest IAS officer at the age of 21 is a powerful story of determination and resilience. Coming from a financially challenged background, his father an autorickshaw driver and mother a farm worker, Ansar overcame several hardships and fulfilled his dream. Scroll down to read about his inspiring story.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Ansar Shaikh is the youngest IAS officer in India, who achieved AIR 361 when he was just 21. Ansar is from Shelgaon in Jalna district of Marathwada, Maharashtra. He is an epitome of hard work and resilience.

His Initial Academic Journey

His Initial Academic Journey

He has been great at academics since childhood only and he archives 91 per cent in his class 10th examination. Then later, he completed his graduation from Pune College and started preparing for one of the toughest exams in India, UPSC.

UPSC

UPSC

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and tests a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills.

His Father’s Struggles

His Father’s Struggles

Ansar doesn’t come from a financially strong family background, his father was an autorickshaw driver and his mother used to work in fields. But despite all the hardships his family supported his education and let him grow.

Struggles of his siblings

Struggles of his siblings

Due to financial problems, his brother dropped his studies from class 7th and started working in a garage to help and support his family while his sister was married at a very young age of fifteen. But he didn’t let these things affect him negatively and stayed focused towards his goals. 

His UPSC Attempt

His UPSC Attempt

He cleared the UPSC Civil examination in his first attempt in 2016, with the All India Rank (AIR) of 361. He had Political Science as his optional subject. Additionally, he wrote the mains exams and gave the interview in the Marathi Language.

Where is He Posted?

Where is He Posted?

Ansar became India's Youngest IAS Officer in 2016 after clearing the UPSC, Shaikh was working as ADM (additional district magistrate) in Cooch Behar, West Bengal (as of 2022).

Ansar As Role Model

Ansar As Role Model

Ansar Shaikh continues to inspire aspirants from all walks of life. His journey proves that hard work, strategic planning, and resilience can break socio-economic barriers. He has inspired thousands of young people across the country to believe in themselves and aim high, no matter their background.

Learnings from his Story

Learnings from his Story

Ansar’s life teaches us that challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones to success. His story emphasizes the value of education, self-discipline, and staying focused on your goals. He shows that with courage and consistency, it’s possible to rise above circumstances and create a new path.

