Meet India’s Youngest Woman Officer Who Cracked UPSC At 21 With AIR...; Did Not Become IAS, IPS But...

At just 21, Vidushi Singh became India’s youngest woman to clear the UPSC exam with a top rank. But instead of choosing the most sought-after service, she made a surprising decision one deeply rooted in a family promise. Hailing from a small town and armed with self-preparation alone, her story is a powerful reminder that age, background, and expectations are no barriers when dreams are driven by purpose. Scroll down to read more.