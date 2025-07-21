Advertisement
Meet India’s Youngest Woman Officer Who Cracked UPSC At 21 With AIR...; Did Not Become IAS, IPS But...

At just 21, Vidushi Singh became India’s youngest woman to clear the UPSC exam with a top rank. But instead of choosing the most sought-after service, she made a surprising decision one deeply rooted in a family promise. Hailing from a small town and armed with self-preparation alone, her story is a powerful reminder that age, background, and expectations are no barriers when dreams are driven by purpose. Scroll down to read more. 

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Who Is Vidushi Singh?

Who Is Vidushi Singh?

Vidushi Singh is India’s youngest woman who cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 13. She is originally from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh but she was born in Jaipur. Her journey is an epitome of determination and hard work. 

 

Education Journey

Education Journey

Vidushi completed her graduation from the top college of University of Delhi, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Economics (according to her LinkedIn profile), which also became her optional subject in UPSC. She displayed a strong commitment to studies and a goal-oriented mindset since childhood only.

 

UPSC

UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, but only a few make it to the top. Vidushi's success in this demanding three-stage examination , Prelims, Mains, and Interview is a testimony to her clarity of thought, rigorous preparation, and emotional strength.

 

Youngest Woman To Crack UPSC

Youngest Woman To Crack UPSC

In 2022, Vidushi became the India’s youngest woman who cracked the toughest examination of India, UPSC and she not just cracked it, she secured the All India Rank (AIR) 13. According to media reports, she didn’t prepare from any traditional coaching, instead she did all herself.

 

Rejected Being IAS

Rejected Being IAS

When it’s a dream of millions of UPSC aspirants to become the Indian Administrative Officer (IAS), Vidushi clearly rejected the position of IAS and chose to become the IFS. It shows her courage to break away from the conventional choice of IAS and opt for a career that aligns more closely with her long-term goals and interests.

 

Grand Parent’s Dream

Grand Parent’s Dream

Vidushi’s achievement is emotionally rooted in the dream of her grandparents. According to media reports, her grandparents wanted her to become IFS and wished to see her serving the country while staying in foreign. And fulfilling their wish became more than just a career goal, it became her life’s mission.

 

What is IFS?

What is IFS?

The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is one of the most prestigious services in India, responsible for handling the country’s external affairs, diplomatic relations, and representation abroad. Officers from the IFS work in Indian embassies and consulates across the globe. 

 

Vidushi As An Inspiration

Vidushi As An Inspiration

Her journey reflects the power of dreams backed by effort and self-belief. She reminds us that with the right mindset, no dream is too big and no age is too small. Vidushi’s success story will continue to inspire generations of aspirants to believe in themselves and chase their goals with unwavering determination.

 

