Meet Indian Cricketer Who Cleared UPSC, Played With Legends Like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Now A Government officer, He Is...
While many dream of cracking the UPSC or donning the Indian cricket jersey, Amay Khurasiya did both. Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Khurasiya is the only Indian international cricketer known to have cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services examination before making his debut for India. Scroll down to know all about him:
Amay Khurasiya: Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC
Before making his international debut for India, Amay Khurasiya achieved the rare feat of clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination a first for any Indian international cricketer.
Early Beginnings in Jabalpur
Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Amay Khurasiya began his cricketing journey at the young age of 17, debuting in domestic first-class cricket.
Choosing Cricket Over Civil Services
Despite clearing one of India’s toughest exams, Khurasiya chose to follow his passion for cricket, giving up a potential career in civil services.
India Debut in 1999 Pepsi Cup
Amay made his international debut for India in 1999 during the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka, joining the national team during a golden era.
Brief ODI Career
He represented India in 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 149 runs. Though short-lived, his stint with Team India was significant.
Sharing the Dressing Room with Legends
During his time in the Indian squad, Amay Khurasiya played alongside cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag.
Rare Blend of Brain and Bat
Amay’s UPSC success reflects his sharp intellect, making him one of the rare Indian sportspersons to have excelled in both academics and athletics.
Life After Cricket
Post-retirement from professional cricket, Amay transitioned into government service, currently working as an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department.
Mentor for Future Stars
Amay Khurasiya trains and mentors young cricketers, particularly those aspiring to break into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national team.
True Inspiration for Aspirants
His journey serves as an inspiring story for both UPSC aspirants and young cricketers proving that discipline, passion, and commitment can lead to success in any field.
