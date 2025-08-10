Meet Man Who Cleared UPSC At Just Age Of 22 Breaking Every Barrier, His Father Carried Bricks But He Carried Dreams, Hails From…
At just 22, Safin Hasan wrote his name in history as one of the youngest officers in the Indian Police Service but his journey was far from ordinary. Growing up in a small village in Gujarat, he faced years of financial hardship, personal challenges, and even a life-threatening accident. Yet, with an unshakable will and relentless determination, he turned every obstacle into a stepping stone. Scroll down to read more about his story.
Who Is Safin Hasan?
Safin Hasan is an IPS officer who is from Gujarat. He made history by becoming the youngest person to join the IPS at just 22 years old in 2018. He achieved a milestone despite all the setbacks and he has inspired countless aspirants.
His Early Education
Safin Hasan was born in 1995 and completed his schooling from a small village named Kanodar in Gujarat. He grew up in a household facing financial challenges. Despite these hardships, his education was always a priority in his family. His mother personally taught him until Class 10, and his school waived his fees for Classes 11th and 12th because he was so good at academics.
College Studies And Setbacks
After completing his schooling, he enrolled himself into an engineering college. Here, his relatives played a crucial role by helping pay his tuition fees. However, the road to his dreams was not without difficulties. Balancing financial constraints and studies was a challenge, but he remained steadfast in his goal to join the civil services.
UPSC
His UPSC Attempt
According to media reports, In 2017, while on his way to the UPSC exam centre, Safin suffered a severe road accident. Despite his critical injuries, he still went ahead and appeared for the exam. Following the test, he was hospitalized and underwent multiple surgeries and physiotherapy sessions.
Becoming IPS
All his hard work and struggles bore a fruit and his dream came true when he cleared one of the toughest exams in India with All India Rank (AIR) 570 and became the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer at just the age of 22 in 2019, marking the beginning of his service to the nation.
Family Struggles
Safin’s success story is deeply rooted in the sacrifices of his parents. According to media reports, his father worked as a daily wage labourer, carrying bricks during the day and working night shifts to provide for the family. And his mother was a homemaker but she was also his first teacher.
Safin as an Inspiration
Safin Hasan stands as a symbol of determination and perseverance. From financial struggles and a serious accident to becoming the youngest IPS officer in the country, his story proves that with focus, resilience, and hard work, even the steepest challenges can be overcome.
