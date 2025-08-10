Meet Man Who Cleared UPSC At Just Age Of 22 Breaking Every Barrier, His Father Carried Bricks But He Carried Dreams, Hails From…

photoDetails

At just 22, Safin Hasan wrote his name in history as one of the youngest officers in the Indian Police Service but his journey was far from ordinary. Growing up in a small village in Gujarat, he faced years of financial hardship, personal challenges, and even a life-threatening accident. Yet, with an unshakable will and relentless determination, he turned every obstacle into a stepping stone. Scroll down to read more about his story.