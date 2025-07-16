Meet IPS Navjot Simi: Dentist-Turned-Civil Servant Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt; Her Husband Is Also IAS In This District Of...
The UPSC exam is India’s most prestigious civil services examination, conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission. It consists of three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The exam selects candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Known for its toughness, it tests knowledge, aptitude, and personality to ensure efficient public administration.
Navjot Simi and IAS officer Tushar Singla Love story
The romantic stories of civil servants like Srushti Deshmukh, Ria Dabi, Apala Mishra, Kanishak Kataria, and Tina Dabi have gone viral online, capturing the attention and admiration of many. Among these admired couples is the duo of IPS officer Navjot Simi and IAS officer Tushar Singla.
Navjot 's BDS Degree
Originally from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Navjot Simi pursued a BDS degree at Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College, Hospital and Research Centre. She began her professional journey as a dentist but felt unfulfilled in the field.
Cleared UPSC
Determined to make a change, she appeared for the UPSC exam. Despite failing in her first attempt in 2016, she successfully cleared it in 2017 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 735 and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Navjot's dedication
Motivated by a strong desire to serve the nation, Navjot dedicated herself to preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Late-night study sessions and unwavering determination became part of her everyday life. Unlike many aspirants who depend on costly coaching institutes, Navjot chose self-study and made the most of online resources—an approach that ultimately led to her success.
Tushar Singla IAS Officer
Navjot’s husband, Tushar Singla, is also a civil servant. A 2015-batch IAS officer, he secured the 86th rank in the UPSC examination and currently serves as the District Magistrate of Banka, Bihar. Meanwhile, Navjot Simi holds the position of Superintendent of Police in the Weaker Sections Cell in Bihar.
Active on social media
Throughout her service, Navjot has placed a strong emphasis on the safety and well-being of women and children. She is also very active on social media, engaging with the public through platforms like Instagram and Twitter. By regularly posting about her experiences, travels, and accomplishments, she has built a growing and loyal following on Instagram.
Tushar and Navjot Simi Wedding
Due to their demanding schedules, Tushar Singla and Navjot Simi found it difficult to set aside time for their wedding. However, on February 14, 2020—Valentine’s Day—Navjot visited Tushar’s office in West Bengal, where they registered their marriage in the presence of a few close friends. Later, the couple also held a traditional temple ceremony and offered prayers together.
