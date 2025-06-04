Advertisement
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor

IPS officer Rachita Juyal has grabbed headlines after announcing her resignation. Did you know she’s related to a famous Bollywood actor?
Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
Who Is IPS Rachita Juyal?

Who Is IPS Rachita Juyal?

IPS Rachita Juyal has drawn media attention for her resignation after 10 years of service. She is a 2015-batch officer from Uttarakhand.

 

Why Is Rachita Resigning?

Why Is Rachita Resigning?

Rachita clarified that her resignation is not due to any external or political pressure. She was serving as Superintendent of Police in the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department before stepping down.

The government has not yet officially accepted her resignation.

UPSC Journey

UPSC Journey

Rachita cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of 29, securing an All-India Rank of 215. Her father, B.D. Juyal, is also a police inspector.

(Image Credit:X)

Married Life

Married Life

Rachita is married to filmmaker Yashasvi Juyal, the younger brother of well-known dancer and actor Raghav Juyal.

 

Raghav Juyal’s Sister-in-Law

Raghav Juyal’s Sister-in-Law

Rachita is the sister-in-law of beloved TV personality Raghav Juyal, who has hosted several dance shows and recently received critical acclaim for his movie Kill, backed by Dharma Productions.

Love Story

Love Story

Rachita and Yashasvi’s shared passion for social causes brought them together during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

(Image Credit:X)

