Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
Who Is IPS Rachita Juyal?
IPS Rachita Juyal has drawn media attention for her resignation after 10 years of service. She is a 2015-batch officer from Uttarakhand.
Why Is Rachita Resigning?
Rachita clarified that her resignation is not due to any external or political pressure. She was serving as Superintendent of Police in the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department before stepping down.
The government has not yet officially accepted her resignation.
UPSC Journey
Rachita cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of 29, securing an All-India Rank of 215. Her father, B.D. Juyal, is also a police inspector.
Married Life
Rachita is married to filmmaker Yashasvi Juyal, the younger brother of well-known dancer and actor Raghav Juyal.
Raghav Juyal’s Sister-in-Law
Rachita is the sister-in-law of beloved TV personality Raghav Juyal, who has hosted several dance shows and recently received critical acclaim for his movie Kill, backed by Dharma Productions.
Love Story
Rachita and Yashasvi’s shared passion for social causes brought them together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
