NewsPhotosMeet Iqbal Ahmed: Son of Bicycle Repairman Who Achieved His Dream Of Civil Services With AIR...
Meet Iqbal Ahmed: Son of Bicycle Repairman Who Achieved His Dream Of Civil Services With AIR...

Iqbal Ahmed, hailing from Nandaur in Uttar Pradesh, secured an impressive AIR 998 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Coming from a modest family, his journey from a small-town upbringing to achieving one of India’s toughest exams is a remarkable story of perseverance, dedication, and hard work. Scroll down to read his inspiring story.

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Who is Iqbal Ahmed?

Who is Iqbal Ahmed?

Iqbal Ahmed hails from Nandaur town in Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of India’s toughest exams, in 2025. The exam saw over 13.4 lakh candidates appear for the prelims in 2024, making his achievement even more remarkable.

 

His Academic Journey

His Academic Journey

Iqbal completed his intermediate studies in Nandaur and then moved to Gorakhpur for further education. Later, he shifted to Delhi to focus entirely on UPSC preparation, dedicating himself fully to his dream of serving the nation.

 

Early Career and Challenges

Early Career and Challenges

Iqbal has always excelled academically and dreamt of joining the civil services. Before clearing UPSC, he had already cleared the UPPSC and worked as a Labour Enforcement Officer in the labour department. Despite having a secure government job, he continued preparing for UPSC, demonstrating his commitment to his goals.

 

Achieving Success

Achieving Success

In 2025, Iqbal’s perseverance paid off as he secured 998th rank in the UPSC CSE. His achievement brought immense pride to his hometown, with locals visiting his family to congratulate them and celebrate his success.

 

His Family Background

His Family Background

Iqbal is the youngest son of his family, his family was not financially strong but they always supported him to study more. His father’s name is Maqbool. And his mother’s name is Kasidun Nis. And his elder brother’s name is Syded. All his family members feel very proud of him.

 

Struggles of His Family

Struggles of His Family

Maqbool, Iqbal’s father had a bicycle repairing shop in their town which was their primary source of income but now it’s closed due to his poor health and later Maqbool’s eldest son, Syed started his own work of house painting and Iqbal on the other hand kept his studies continued.

 

An Inspiration For UPSC Aspirants

An Inspiration For UPSC Aspirants

Iqbal Ahmed’s journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and hard work. His story shows that with dedication and focus, one can achieve even the toughest goals, regardless of financial or resource limitations. He continues to inspire aspiring candidates across the nation.

(Photos credit: Freepik)

UPSC Success StoryIqbal Ahmed UPSC 2025UPSC AIR 998UPSC Civil Services success storyUPSC aspirant inspirationUPSCcivil serviseIASUPSC motivationUPSC toppersias toppersupsc toppers journeyinspirational storystory of toppersUPSC 2025
