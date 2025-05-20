Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903585https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-iqbal-who-cleared-upsc-his-father-was-bicycle-repairman-know-about-his-struggle-and-inspiring-journey-2903585
NewsPhotosMeet Iqbal Who Cleared UPSC, His Father Was Bicycle Repairman- Know About His Struggle And Inspiring Journey
photoDetails

Meet Iqbal Who Cleared UPSC, His Father Was Bicycle Repairman- Know About His Struggle And Inspiring Journey

Meet Iqbal you cleared UPSC by achieving the rank of 998, his father had a bicycle repairing shop Scroll down to read about his journey here.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Iqbal Ahmed?

1/7
Who is Iqbal Ahmed?

Iqbal Ahmed, from Nandaur town in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, which is one of the toughest exams of India and over 13.4 lakh candidates have appeared for the first exam, Prelims in 2024.

Follow Us

Iqbal’s Academic Journey

2/7
Iqbal’s Academic Journey

Iqbal completed his intermediate studies from his town, Nandaur and then went to Gorakhpur to complete his further studies after that, he was shifted to Delhi for the further preparation.

Follow Us

Iqbal’s Struggles

3/7
Iqbal’s Struggles

Iqbal has always been good at academics since childhood and he always dreamt of serving his country. He was working in the labour department as a Labour enforcement officer because he cleared the UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Service Commission) before clearing the UPSC, Ispite of having a secured job he kept on preparing for his dreams.

Follow Us

Achieving Success in Civil Services

4/7
Achieving Success in Civil Services

In 2025, Iqbal's dedication bore fruit as he secured the 998th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His success story resonated throughout his hometown, with people of his town celebrating his achievement and visiting his family to offer congratulations and sweets.

Follow Us

Iqbal’s Family

5/7
Iqbal’s Family

Iqbal is the youngest son of his family, his family was not financially strong but they always supported him to study more. His father’s name is Maqbool. And his mother’s name is Kasidun Nis. And his elder brother’s name is Syded. All his family members feel very proud of him.

Follow Us

Struggles of His Family

6/7
Struggles of His Family

Maqbool, Iqbal’s father had a bicycle repairing shop in their town which was their primary source of income but now it’s closed due to his poor health and later Maqbool’s eldest son, Syed started his own work of house painting and Iqbal on the other hand kept his studies continued.

Follow Us

Iqbal as an Inspiration

7/7
Iqbal as an Inspiration

Iqbal is an epitome of determination, resilience and hardwork, he shows that if you want to achieve something you can do it, irrespective of the resources and financial support. He offers hope and motivation to all the aspiring individuals across the nation.

Follow Us
Iqbal UPSC topperUPSC Success StoryInspirational UPSC JourneyIqbal IAS officerUPSC 2025 achieverUPSCUPPSCUPSC succes storysuccess storyinspirational storyMotivational Storystories of upsc topperreal life upsc inspirationIAS Success StoriesUPSC Journeymotivational civil services storyLife of upsc aspirantscivil servicespublis service
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon5
title
angry zodiac signs
People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily
camera icon7
title
Sumeyye Erdoğan
Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
camera icon12
title
Edible flowers
10 Edible Flowers That Taste As Good As They Look
camera icon7
title
tollywood trivia
This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK