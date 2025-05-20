Meet Iqbal Who Cleared UPSC, His Father Was Bicycle Repairman- Know About His Struggle And Inspiring Journey
Meet Iqbal you cleared UPSC by achieving the rank of 998, his father had a bicycle repairing shop Scroll down to read about his journey here.
Who is Iqbal Ahmed?
Iqbal Ahmed, from Nandaur town in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, which is one of the toughest exams of India and over 13.4 lakh candidates have appeared for the first exam, Prelims in 2024.
Iqbal’s Academic Journey
Iqbal completed his intermediate studies from his town, Nandaur and then went to Gorakhpur to complete his further studies after that, he was shifted to Delhi for the further preparation.
Iqbal’s Struggles
Iqbal has always been good at academics since childhood and he always dreamt of serving his country. He was working in the labour department as a Labour enforcement officer because he cleared the UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Service Commission) before clearing the UPSC, Ispite of having a secured job he kept on preparing for his dreams.
Achieving Success in Civil Services
In 2025, Iqbal's dedication bore fruit as he secured the 998th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His success story resonated throughout his hometown, with people of his town celebrating his achievement and visiting his family to offer congratulations and sweets.
Iqbal’s Family
Iqbal is the youngest son of his family, his family was not financially strong but they always supported him to study more. His father’s name is Maqbool. And his mother’s name is Kasidun Nis. And his elder brother’s name is Syded. All his family members feel very proud of him.
Struggles of His Family
Maqbool, Iqbal’s father had a bicycle repairing shop in their town which was their primary source of income but now it’s closed due to his poor health and later Maqbool’s eldest son, Syed started his own work of house painting and Iqbal on the other hand kept his studies continued.
Iqbal as an Inspiration
Iqbal is an epitome of determination, resilience and hardwork, he shows that if you want to achieve something you can do it, irrespective of the resources and financial support. He offers hope and motivation to all the aspiring individuals across the nation.
