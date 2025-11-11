Meet Ira Singhal: Cleared UPSC 4 Times, Secured AIR 1 In 2014, Lives With Permanent Spine Disorder — Know Her Life Challenges And Journey

photoDetails

Ira Singhal, the 2014 UPSC topper, is a remarkable example of determination and courage. Born with scoliosis, a spine disorder that limits her arm movement, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination not once but four times, finally securing the AIR 1 in her fourth attempt.

Despite facing discrimination and being denied posting earlier due to her disability, Ira fought back legally and won. Today, she serves as an inspiration to millions, proving that physical challenges cannot stop a determined aspirant. Her journey highlights the challenges faced by differently-abled candidates in the civil services examinations.