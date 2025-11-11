Meet Ira Singhal: Cleared UPSC 4 Times, Secured AIR 1 In 2014, Lives With Permanent Spine Disorder — Know Her Life Challenges And Journey
Ira Singhal, the 2014 UPSC topper, is a remarkable example of determination and courage. Born with scoliosis, a spine disorder that limits her arm movement, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination not once but four times, finally securing the AIR 1 in her fourth attempt.
Despite facing discrimination and being denied posting earlier due to her disability, Ira fought back legally and won. Today, she serves as an inspiration to millions, proving that physical challenges cannot stop a determined aspirant. Her journey highlights the challenges faced by differently-abled candidates in the civil services examinations.
Living with a spine disorder, cleared the UPSC four times, with AIR 1 in 2014 and fought posting denial. Currently posted as a Deputy Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India.
Early Life and Education
Born in 1983 in Meerut, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from NSIT, Delhi, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from FMS, University of Delhi.
Health Challenge
Ira Singhal suffers from a spine-related disorder (scoliosis) which limits her arm movement. She is differently-abled (62 % locomotor disability).
UPSC Journey and Attempts
She cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2010, 2011, and 2013 but was denied posting in the IRS. On her fourth attempt in 2014, she secured AIR 1 and fought a legal battle to get the post.
Historic Achievement
In July 2015 result, she scored 1,082 marks (53.43 %) out of 2,025. Became the first differently-abled woman to top the UPSC General Category.
Battle for Posting
Despite clearing the exam three times, she was denied posting because authorities cited her inability to “push, pull and lift”. But she fought the case in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and won, allowing her to be posted in 2014.
Professional Role and Contribution
She joined the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Central Excise) and later held the Assistant Commissioner role. She advocates for disability rights, inclusive education, and cyber-bullying faced by differently-abled. (Image credit: Instagram/@singhal.ira)
