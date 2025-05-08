Meet Lady Singham Of Bihar: This Woman IPS Officer Cracked UPSC At 22 But Resignied At 28- She Is Currently....
Kamya Mishra, a Lady Singham, who became IPS at the age of 22 and then resigned. Scroll down to read about her story.
Early Life and Becoming An IPS
Kamya Mishra from Odisha, she has been brilliant in academics since childhood, she secured 98 per cent marks in class 12th and then she appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2019 and cleared it in first attempt. She achieved AIR 172 and became an IPS Officer at the age of 22.
Career Transition
Initially she was allotted the Himachal Pradesh cadre, and then she was transferred to the Bihar cadre, aligning her service with her aspirations. The last position she held was Rural Superintendent (SP) of Police in Darbhanga.
Marriage
Kamya is married to a man who is also an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from the same batch of hers, 2019, Avdhesh Saroj Dixit who is also serving in Bihar Cadre.
High-Profile Case and Recognition
One of Kamya's most commendable achievements, which brought her fame and recognition was her effective handling of the high-profile murder case of Jitan Sahani, father of former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani, the case in which she brought justice with her skills and intelligence.
Resignation
In August 2024, Kamya decided to resign and submitted her resignation, giving personal and family reasons. But initially, she was granted leave for 180 days in November last year as a thoughtful and respectful response towards her decision by her department.
Formal Exit from IPS
After seven months, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs officially accepted Kamya's resignation on March 27, 2025. This marked the conclusion of her formal association with the Indian Police Service, closing this chapter of her life.
Kamya As An Inspiration
Kamya Mishra’s journey is an epitome of dedication, power and leadership. She is also referred as “Lady Singham” for her fearless nature. She will forever be an inspiration for other candidates, especially women who have dreams of getting into public service.
