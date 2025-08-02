Advertisement
Meet Maharashtra IG Manoj Kumar Sharma: Worked As A Peon, Turned Auto Driver Yet Cracked UPSC To Become IPS

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who inspired the award-winning Bollywood film “12th Fail”, has recently been promoted to Inspector General of Law and Order in the Maharashtra Police. His promotion was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for IPS officers of his batch.

 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Educational Background

Educational Background

Hailing from a financially challenged family in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Sharma faced numerous hardships during his childhood due to limited resources. Academically, he was considered a below-average student. He barely passed Class 10, reportedly relying on unfair means in some subjects, and failed his Class 12 exams on his first attempt.

 

Financial struggles

Financial struggles

As Manoj Kumar Sharma entered adulthood, his family’s financial struggles worsened, pushing him to set aside his dreams of pursuing a formal education. To support his family and continue his studies, he took up various odd jobs—first working as an auto-rickshaw driver with his brother and later as a peon.

 

Local authorities demolished tent

Local authorities demolished tent

Manoj Kumar’s life took a major turn when local authorities demolished the tent his family had been using as a temporary shelter, claiming their documents were incomplete. This incident sparked a determination in him to pursue a career in civil services.

 

Sub-Divisional Magistrate

Sub-Divisional Magistrate

After the police took away his family’s tent, Manoj went to the local District Magistrate’s office and started asking questions about how to become a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). However, the journey turned out to be much harder than he expected. With barely any money for coaching or textbooks needed to prepare for the UPSC exams, Manoj faced severe hardships. At one point, he even had to sleep at a local temple alongside beggars, as he had no place to stay or money for accommodation.

 

AIR Rank

AIR Rank

Despite facing numerous challenges, Manoj Kumar Sharma remained determined to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination. His perseverance paid off in 2005 when he cleared the exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 121 and secured a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

 

IG in Maharashtra Police

IG in Maharashtra Police

After overcoming all odds, Manoj Kumar Sharma has continued to serve with integrity and commitment as an IPS officer. His consistent hard work and dedication have now earned him the prestigious position of Inspector General (IG) in the Maharashtra Police — a true reflection of his perseverance and sincerity.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail

Before his promotion, Manoj Kumar Sharma served as the Additional Commissioner in the Mumbai Police. Although he is now widely known across India, especially after his inspiring life story was portrayed in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail, there was a time when he faced severe financial hardships while striving to become a successful civil servant.

(All images: drmanoj_kumarsharma.ips)

