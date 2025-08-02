Meet Maharashtra IG Manoj Kumar Sharma: Worked As A Peon, Turned Auto Driver Yet Cracked UPSC To Become IPS

4 / 7

After the police took away his family’s tent, Manoj went to the local District Magistrate’s office and started asking questions about how to become a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). However, the journey turned out to be much harder than he expected. With barely any money for coaching or textbooks needed to prepare for the UPSC exams, Manoj faced severe hardships. At one point, he even had to sleep at a local temple alongside beggars, as he had no place to stay or money for accommodation.