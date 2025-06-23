Meet Man Who Secured Just 60% In Class 10 But Cleared UPSC With AIR 3- Know All About His Inspiring Story
Junaid Ahmad, a young man from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh who secured 60 per cent marks in class 10th but with his hard work and dedication he scores AIR 3 in UPSC CSE exam. His story is a shining example of perseverance, resilience, and the power of not giving up, making him one of India’s most inspiring UPSC success stories. Scroll down to read more about it.
Who is Junaid Ahmad?
Junaid Ahmad is a young man from Nagina town in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 3. His journey from average student to national topper is an inspiring story of akhs of aspirants across India.
His Early Academic Journey
Junaid was not very good at studies in his childhood, he scored only 60 per cent marks in his class 10th and 12 examination. Then he did his graduation in Bachelors of Technology (BTech) from Sharda University and scored 65 per cent in his graduation as well. Then after graduation, he decided to start preparing for the UPSC examination.
UPSC
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and tests a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills.
Four Attempts Of UPSC
Success just didn’t come overnight to him. He got himself enrolled for free UPSC coaching and used to study 8-9 hours and despite all the hard work and dedication, he failed thrice in the UPSC examination and finally cleared it in his fourth attempt. He secured 352 AIR and got an offer from Indian Revenue Service.
Becoming An IAS
Even after becoming IRS, he didn’t stop because his dream was to become an IAS officer. So he kept preparing while getting training for his new job and finally in the 2018 UPSC examination, all his hard work paid off when he achieved the AIR 3 in one of the toughest exams of India,UPSC CSE exam.
His Strategy To Crack UPSC
According to a Times Now report, Junaid only sticks to his NCERT books from class 9th for the prelims exam and for mains his advice is to read the newspaper daily and not just read but understand it, understand the issues and solutions. He tailored his strategy to suit his strengths instead of following the crowds.
His Family
Junaid is from Uttar Pradesh and his father, Javed Hussain is a lawyer and his mother, Ayesha Raza is a homemaker. In Spite of failing four times his family never stopped supporting him to fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer.
Junaid As an Inspiration
Junaid’s story has inspired countless UPSC aspirants across the country. From being an average student to becoming one of India’s top-ranked civil servants is a story which many students can relate to and look for. His journey proves that background or past performance is never a limit to what one can achieve.
Lesson Learnt
Junaid is an epitome of hard work, dedication and resilience. His story is an example that just because you couldn’t do something as a child doesn’t mean you don’t have potential and he taught the most important skill of never giving up after a failure.
