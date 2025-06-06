Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911822https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-n-ambika-married-at-14-mother-at-18-school-dropout-who-cleared-upsc-to-become-ips-officer-2911822
NewsPhotosMeet N Ambika: Married At 14, Mother At 18, School Dropout Who Cleared UPSC to Become IPS Officer
photoDetails

Meet N Ambika: Married At 14, Mother At 18, School Dropout Who Cleared UPSC to Become IPS Officer

Thousands of aspirants dream of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination to join prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Becoming an officer in these prestigious services requires clearing the Civil Services Examination, conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The selection process includes three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and the Interview (Personality Test).

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

N Ambika’s journey t become IPS Officer

1/7
N Ambika’s journey t become IPS Officer

N Ambika’s journey to becoming an IPS officer was far from easy. She was forced to leave school at the age of 14 after getting married to a police officer, and by 18, she was already a mother of two.

Follow Us

Republic Day police parade

2/7
Republic Day police parade

Her dream of becoming an IPS officer was sparked during a visit to a Republic Day police parade with her husband. Watching the respect and admiration shown towards senior police officers deeply moved her. She shared her desire with her husband, expressing how she too wished to earn such honour and recognition. While he was pleased with her ambition, her husband gently explained the tough road ahead. He told her that becoming an IPS officer would mean not only clearing a highly competitive exam but also completing a year of dedicated service.

Follow Us

Determination

3/7
Determination

In addition to being a school dropout, Ambika was already a mother of two. Yet, none of these challenges shook her determination. She firmly believed that if becoming an IPS officer was the way to earn the respect and dignity she longed for, she would pursue it with full commitment.

Follow Us

School Dropout

4/7
School Dropout

Ambika faced several academic challenges on her path to becoming an IPS officer. Since she had dropped out of school, she first had to complete her Class 10, Class 12, and graduation through distance education. At the time, she was living in Dindigul, which had no centre for Civil Services preparation. To continue her studies and prepare seriously, she moved to Chennai.

Follow Us

Ambika’s achievement

5/7
Ambika’s achievement

Ambika's path to success was made possible with strong support from her husband. While she focused on preparing for the challenging IPS exam in Chennai, he stayed back to care for their children, managing everything in her absence. Their shared understanding and support for each other became a key factor in Ambika’s achievement.

Follow Us

IPS officer in 2008

6/7
IPS officer in 2008

She tried the civil service exam three times but was unsuccessful each time. Her husband then asked her to come back, but she asked for one last chance. Thankfully, on her fourth attempt, she cleared the prelims, mains, and interview, finally achieving her dream of becoming an IPS officer in 2008.

Follow Us

Lady Singham

7/7
Lady Singham

Her first posting was in Maharashtra, where she quickly earned the nickname ‘Lady Singham.’ In 2019, while serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Maharashtra, she was honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award.

Follow Us
UPSC Success StoryN ambika ips officerips officer ambika storyupsc examn ambika upsc rankLady Singham
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: How Much Money Jawans, JCOs, Officers Upto Level 9 Are Getting As Siachen Allowance Under 7th Pay Commission? Check Recap
camera icon7
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet N Ambika: Married At 14, Mother At 18, School Dropout Who Cleared UPSC to Become IPS Officer
camera icon7
title
lift
Why Are Mirrors Installed Inside Lifts? Check Reasons Behind Mirrors In Elevators
camera icon10
title
expensive mangoes
⁠Beyond Alphonso: 10 World’s Most Expensive Mangoes
camera icon10
title
IPL MVP winners
5 Indians Who Won MVP Award In IPL History: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK