Meet N Ambika: Married At 14, Mother At 18, School Dropout Who Cleared UPSC to Become IPS Officer

photoDetails

english

2911814

Thousands of aspirants dream of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination to join prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Becoming an officer in these prestigious services requires clearing the Civil Services Examination, conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The selection process includes three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and the Interview (Personality Test).