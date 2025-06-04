Meet NEET-UG Topper Mrinal - Studied Only 4 Hours A Day, Binge-Watched Netflix-Prime, Played Battle Games, Spent Time Listening To Taylor Swift - Yet Scored 720 Cracking JEE With 99.9 Percentile

6 / 7

Music was an important part of Mrinal's daily routine, with artists like Taylor Swift and Linkin Park being his top choices. Their songs helped him stay motivated and focused while studying. A passionate gamer since Class 8, Mrinal had to cut back on gaming during Classes 11 and 12 to prioritise academics. However, once NEET was over, he returned to gaming, enjoying titles like Rainbow Six and Battlefield on his PlayStation 5.