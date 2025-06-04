Meet NEET-UG Topper Mrinal - Studied Only 4 Hours A Day, Binge-Watched Netflix-Prime, Played Battle Games, Spent Time Listening To Taylor Swift - Yet Scored 720 Cracking JEE With 99.9 Percentile
The NEET UG 2021 examination was held on September 12, with over 16 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) prepared the all-India merit list based on the cut-off scores and marks obtained by the candidates. Admissions to all undergraduate medical and dental courses will be conducted based on the NEET UG 2021 results. The counselling schedule will be released shortly.
NEET UG 2021 Topper
A success story often stands as a powerful example of perseverance, transforming challenges into accomplishments and inspiring others to follow their ambitions. One such remarkable journey is that of Mrinal Kutteri, who achieved All India Rank 1 in NEET 2021 and also excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Mrinal's Family Background
Originally from Hyderabad, Mrinal lives with his parents, younger brother, and grandparents. Despite not having a medical background in the family, his journey highlights how passion and determination can break barriers and lead to success with the right mindset.
COVID-19 pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to move from classrooms to screens, many students struggled to adapt—but Mrinal initially welcomed the change. The online format gave him extra flexibility, letting him devote more time to his hobbies.
Study sessions
Mrinal typically studied for about four hours a day, occasionally extending to five on particularly productive days. However, he ensured he never overwhelmed himself with long or exhausting study sessions.
Netflix
Defying the belief that intense exam preparation requires giving up hobbies, Mrinal maintained a healthy balance between studies and leisure. He often relaxed by binge-watching comedy shows on Netflix and Prime, using entertainment as a source of motivation and stress relief.
Battlefield
Music was an important part of Mrinal's daily routine, with artists like Taylor Swift and Linkin Park being his top choices. Their songs helped him stay motivated and focused while studying. A passionate gamer since Class 8, Mrinal had to cut back on gaming during Classes 11 and 12 to prioritise academics. However, once NEET was over, he returned to gaming, enjoying titles like Rainbow Six and Battlefield on his PlayStation 5.
JEE Main exam
Although NEET was his primary focus, Mrinal also took the KVPY and JEE Main exams in Class 12 without any extra preparation. Thanks to his solid academic foundation, he secured an impressive 99.9 percentile in JEE Main, proving his ability to perform well across multiple competitive exams.
