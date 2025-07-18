Advertisement
Meet Nisa Unnirajan, Mother Of Two, Suffers From Hearing Impairment, Yet Cleared UPSC In Seventh Attempt- Her Rank Was…..

Nisa Unnirajan’s journey to cracking the UPSC exam is a story of resilience, determination, and quiet strength. Balancing personal challenges, motherhood, and a physical disability, she proved that persistence can overcome even the toughest odds. Her success, achieved later in life, stands as a powerful reminder that dreams don’t come with an expiry date and that with commitment, even the most difficult paths can lead to triumph.

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Who is Nisa Unnirajan?

1/8
Who is Nisa Unnirajan?

Nisa Unnirajan is a woman from Kerala who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 40-year-old hearing problems and two young daughters. Her journey reflects grit, late blooming, and undeterred perseverance.

 

UPSC

2/8
UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams to recruit officers for civil services, including IAS, IPS, and IFS. For Nisa, clearing the UPSC exam was not just about a career milestone but also a deeply personal victory that followed years of juggling personal challenges and academic preparation

 

Seven UPSC Attempts

3/8
Seven UPSC Attempts

Nisa appeared for the UPSC exam not twice or thrice, she appeared seven times and despite having all these failures she didn’t give up. She came back stronger after every failure. She proves that persistence and patience are key when pursuing such competitive goals.

 

Two Daughters

4/8
Two Daughters

Nisa Unnirajan’s story is not just inspirational, it is deeply empowering, especially for women, who think that it's not possible to study and work after having kids but Nisa showed everything is possible if you have determination. Nisa has two daughters, Nandana who is 11, Thanvi who is 7 and her husband Arun and she also takes care of her retired police personnel parents.

 

Hearing Impairment

5/8
Hearing Impairment

Nisa also has a problem of hearing impairment and handling studies, with two kids and family was not a hurdle for her, she handled it all with grace. Her story is one of caregiving turned into courage, and challenges transformed into motivation.

 

Becoming IAS

6/8
Becoming IAS

According to News18 reports, Nisa took coaching from a private institute in Thiruvananthapuram. And she finally cleared the toughest exam of India, UPSC in her seventh attempt with 1000th Rank in 2024. 

 

Nisa As An Inspiration

7/8
Nisa As An Inspiration

Nisa Unnirajan’s story is not just inspirational, it is deeply empowering, especially for women,, and parents of children with disabilities. Her ability to resume her dreams after motherhood, and achieve success at an age when most feel it’s too late, sends a strong message of hope and strength.

 

Message Learned

8/8
Message Learned

Nisa’s story teaches us that it is never too late to start, and nothing is impossible if you are committed. It teaches us about resilience, the power of second chances, and how personal sacrifices can eventually lead to profound personal victories.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK