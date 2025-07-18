Meet Nisa Unnirajan, Mother Of Two, Suffers From Hearing Impairment, Yet Cleared UPSC In Seventh Attempt- Her Rank Was…..

4 / 8

Nisa Unnirajan’s story is not just inspirational, it is deeply empowering, especially for women, who think that it's not possible to study and work after having kids but Nisa showed everything is possible if you have determination. Nisa has two daughters, Nandana who is 11, Thanvi who is 7 and her husband Arun and she also takes care of her retired police personnel parents.