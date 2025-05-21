Meet Pratiksha, Sweeper Who Became SBI Official; Lost Her Husband But Never Bowed Down- Read Her Inspiring Story
Meet Pratiksha who started with a broom in her hand and concluded in one of the most respected positions in the country's largest public sector bank. Scroll down to read about her inspiring her story.
Who Is Pratiksha Tondwalkar?
Pratiksha Tondwalkar is an epitome of courage, hard work, resilience, empowerment and determination. She was born in 1964 and became Assistant General Manager (AGM) of State Bank Of India (SBI) in 2022.
Her Starting Journey
Pratiksha was married off at the age of 17 only, right after completing her Class 10 education because of her parent’s financial problems. Her life initially revolved around family responsibilities. Her husband, Sadashiv Kadu worked as a bookbinder in SBI Mumbai.
Death Of Her Husband
When she was 20, her husband, Kadu was killed in an accident while they both were travelling to the village, leaving her and their young son alone. She had no option left to put herself back together and find a path for herself and her son.
Pratiksha As Sweeper
As she was not educated, it became really difficult for her to find a nice job but she managed to get a job in SBI as a sweeper where she used to earn Rs. 60-65 per month and her job there was to clean washrooms and furniture.
Her Promotion from Sweeper to Bank Clerk
Pratiksha didn’t give up and resumed her education when she got herself enrolled in the Night college, Vikhroli in Mumbai and successfully completed her 12th class and a degree in Psychology. All her hard work paid off when she was promoted as a Bank clerk in SBI.
Pratiksha Becoming AGM
Pratiksha got married to Pramod Tondwalkar in 1993, her husband supported her dreams and goals and motivated her to take the banking examination. She worked endlessly and got a position of trainee officer. And eventually she became CGM and then AGM of SBI.
Inspiring a New Generation of Women
She started with a broom in her hand and concluded in one of the most respected positions in the country's largest public sector bank. Pratiksha will be retired in a year or two but her story will keep resonating with countless women across India. Her unwavering spirit, even in the face of personal tragedy and limited resources, serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for every woman with dreams.
