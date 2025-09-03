Meet PremSukh Delu: Brought Up In Poverty, Cracked 12 Exams In 6 Years, Cleared UPSC With AIR…Hails From….
In India, civil servants are regarded as celebrities, with millions admiring their UPSC success and celebrating their achievements as top-ranking bureaucrats. This man, who is the son of a camel-cart puller, passed the UPSC test and secured 12 government posts in 6 years.
Family background
PremSukh Delu was born into a farming and livestock-rearing family in Rajasthan. Coming from a humble background, he faced several challenges in his early life. His father earned a living as a camel cart trader, transporting goods from one place to another. Despite financial hardships, PremSukh never let poverty stand in the way of his education.
Educational qualification
Known for his dedication and hard work, he completed his schooling up to Class 10 at a government school in his village and later pursued further studies at Government Dungar College, Bikaner.
Higher studies
He went on to complete his Master’s in History, where he earned a gold medal for his outstanding performance. In addition, Delu successfully qualified for the UGC NET and JRF in History. During the course of his higher studies, he was also selected in the Patwari recruitment exam.
Patwari recruitment exam
After completing his education in 2010, PremSukh marked his first achievement by clearing the Patwari recruitment exam and serving as a local government land record officer. However, his ambitions went far beyond. While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies with determination and eventually cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, earning his place as an IPS officer.
Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam
In a span of just over six years, PremSukh successfully cleared an impressive 12 government examinations, reflecting his relentless determination. He began his journey as a Patwari and later secured the second position in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam. Though selected as a Sub-Inspector in the Rajasthan Police, he chose to serve as an Assistant Jailor instead.
AIR Rank
PremSukh went on to clear exams for Tehsildar, college lecturer, and school lecturer before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In his second attempt at the Civil Services Examination, he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 170.
UPSC exam
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. It is conducted in three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—to recruit candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Thousands apply each year, but only a few succeed in becoming civil servants.
(All images: ips_prem_sukh_delu/@Instagram)
