Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955048https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-premsukh-delu-brought-up-in-poverty-cracked-12-exams-in-6-years-cleared-upsc-with-air-hails-from-2955048
NewsPhotosMeet PremSukh Delu: Brought Up In Poverty, Cracked 12 Exams In 6 Years, Cleared UPSC With AIR…Hails From….
photoDetails

Meet PremSukh Delu: Brought Up In Poverty, Cracked 12 Exams In 6 Years, Cleared UPSC With AIR…Hails From….

In India, civil servants are regarded as celebrities, with millions admiring their UPSC success and celebrating their achievements as top-ranking bureaucrats. This man, who is the son of a camel-cart puller, passed the UPSC test and secured 12 government posts in 6 years.

 

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Family background

1/7
Family background

PremSukh Delu was born into a farming and livestock-rearing family in Rajasthan. Coming from a humble background, he faced several challenges in his early life. His father earned a living as a camel cart trader, transporting goods from one place to another. Despite financial hardships, PremSukh never let poverty stand in the way of his education. 

 

Follow Us

Educational qualification

2/7
Educational qualification

Known for his dedication and hard work, he completed his schooling up to Class 10 at a government school in his village and later pursued further studies at Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

 

Follow Us

Higher studies

3/7
Higher studies

He went on to complete his Master’s in History, where he earned a gold medal for his outstanding performance. In addition, Delu successfully qualified for the UGC NET and JRF in History. During the course of his higher studies, he was also selected in the Patwari recruitment exam.

 

Follow Us

Patwari recruitment exam

4/7
Patwari recruitment exam

After completing his education in 2010, PremSukh marked his first achievement by clearing the Patwari recruitment exam and serving as a local government land record officer. However, his ambitions went far beyond. While working as a Patwari, he continued his studies with determination and eventually cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, earning his place as an IPS officer.

 

Follow Us

Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam

5/7
Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam

In a span of just over six years, PremSukh successfully cleared an impressive 12 government examinations, reflecting his relentless determination. He began his journey as a Patwari and later secured the second position in the Rajasthan Gram Sevak exam. Though selected as a Sub-Inspector in the Rajasthan Police, he chose to serve as an Assistant Jailor instead.

 

Follow Us

AIR Rank

6/7
AIR Rank

PremSukh went on to clear exams for Tehsildar, college lecturer, and school lecturer before finally achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In his second attempt at the Civil Services Examination, he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 170.

 

Follow Us

UPSC exam

7/7
UPSC exam

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. It is conducted in three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—to recruit candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Thousands apply each year, but only a few succeed in becoming civil servants.

(All images: ips_prem_sukh_delu/@Instagram)

Follow Us
PremSukh Delu success storyPremSukh Delu ips officerPremSukh Delu IPSUPSC Success Storyupsc examPremSukh Delu struggles
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK