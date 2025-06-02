Meet Rajit Gupta, JEE Advanced 2025 Topper Who Secured AIR 1 With 332 Marks; Hails From....
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results on Monday, along with the list of top scorers in one of the most challenging entrance exams in the country. Students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The examination was conducted on May 18 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.
JEE Advanced Topper
Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 332 out of 360 marks. According to reports, he also achieved a perfect 100 percentile in both sessions of JEE Main.
Coaching Industry
Hailing from Kota, the heart of the country’s coaching industry, Rajit emphasized how growing up in the city significantly influenced his preparation. In an interview, Rajit Gupta shared that he chose not to follow a strict study routine in order to avoid unnecessary stress.
School days
From a young age, he showed a strong academic aptitude and consistently performed well in his studies. In his CBSE Class 10 exams, he scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics and achieved a high mark in Science, with an overall impressive percentage of 96.8%.
Staying positive
Rajit shared, “I studied only when I genuinely felt like it, but made sure to make the most of that time. I focused on learning from my mistakes and staying positive throughout the preparation. Sometimes, I would play with children to refresh my mind.”
Rajit's family background
Like many JEE toppers, Rajit Gupta intends to pursue his BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay. His father, who is an engineer, revealed that he too had qualified the Rajasthan Pre-Engineering Test (RPET) in 1994. Rajit’s mother works as a home science professor at Janki Devi Bajaj Government Girls College in Kota. His father highlighted that they never pressured Rajit with high expectations but provided unwavering support throughout his academic journey.
Balanced Routine
“My goal was to complete my daily study targets without putting unnecessary pressure on myself. I also played games with the children in my neighborhood to keep a balanced routine and make studying a part of my day. I focused on not repeating mistakes because eliminating errors helps build a strong foundation in the subject, which in turn improves accuracy. I would only move on to the next section after clearing all my doubts in the current one,” he said.
JoSAA Counselling
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the 2025 counselling process on June 3. Eligible candidates can register and choose their preferred courses at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes from that date.
Trending Photos