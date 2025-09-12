Meet Ram Bhajan Kumar: From Earning Just Rs 10 Daily To Starving To Clearing UPSC With AIR…

6 / 7

While serving in the Delhi Police, Ram Bhajan devoted all his free time to preparing for the UPSC exam. Despite failing seven times, he never gave up and succeeded on his eighth attempt in 2022, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 667 to become an IAS officer. His journey stands as a powerful inspiration for today’s youth, proving that no matter how tough the circumstances, perseverance and determination can make any dream possible.