Meet Ram Bhajan Kumar: From Earning Just Rs 10 Daily To Starving To Clearing UPSC With AIR…
The Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is regarded as one of the toughest exams in India. Those who succeed in it inspire countless young aspirants. One such story is of Ram Bhajan from Rajasthan, who overcame poverty and numerous hardships through perseverance to achieve his dream of clearing the UPSC and becoming an officer. IAS Ram Bhajan Kumhar comes from the small village of Bapi in Rajasthan.
Journey of determination
Hailing from the small village of Bapi in Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumhar and his mother faced severe hardships, struggling even for a proper shelter to live in. Despite these difficulties, Ram Bhajan persevered and went on to secure an All India Rank (AIR) of 667 in the UPSC exam. His journey of resilience and determination proves that with unwavering willpower, one can overcome even the toughest challenges to achieve their dreams.
Struggling days
As per media reports, Ram Bhajan Kumhar and his mother endured relentless hardship in Rajasthan. While his mother carried heavy loads of stones, Ram Bhajan’s daily routine involved breaking stones. At one stage, he was forced to move nearly 25 cartons of stones each day, reflecting the extreme challenges they faced. Despite working tirelessly, he could only earn between Rs 5 and Rs 10 a day, an amount insufficient even to afford a single meal. Many times, he struggled just to arrange two meals a day.
Supported family
Amid such hardships, Ram Bhajan supported his family by rearing goats and selling milk. Tragedy struck during the COVID-19 pandemic when his father passed away due to asthma, further deepening the family’s financial struggles.
Preparation of govt exams
Instead of giving up in the face of hardships, Ram Bhajan kept going, balancing his labor work with preparations for government exams. His persistence paid off when he secured a constable job in the Delhi Police, a turning point in his life. With renewed determination, he set his sights on clearing the UPSC.
Joined Delhi Police
Kumhar joined the Delhi Police in 2009 as a constable and was first posted at Vijay Ghat in the CP reserve. After serving there for some time, he was later transferred to Shahbad Dairy police station.
AIR Rank
While serving in the Delhi Police, Ram Bhajan devoted all his free time to preparing for the UPSC exam. Despite failing seven times, he never gave up and succeeded on his eighth attempt in 2022, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 667 to become an IAS officer. His journey stands as a powerful inspiration for today’s youth, proving that no matter how tough the circumstances, perseverance and determination can make any dream possible.
UPSC Exam
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s toughest and most prestigious exams, conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam tests knowledge, analytical skills, and personality through three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
