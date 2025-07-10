Meet Renu Raj: Daughter Of Bus Conductor Who Struck Gold Twice With Hard-Work, Became A Doctor And Then Cracked UPSC To Become IAS
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination annually, which is regarded as one of the most challenging exams in India. Each year, more than ten lakh candidates register for the exam. It is conducted in three stages: the Preliminary exam, the Mains exam, and the Interview or Personality Test.
Determination
Success favors those who persevere and refuse to give up. Wealth or privilege isn’t a requirement to achieve your dreams. What truly matters is having the courage, patience, determination, and consistent effort to stay focused and work toward your goals.
Renu's family situation
Renu Raj was raised in a humble household where her father, M.K. Rajkumar Nair, worked as a government bus conductor and her mother managed the home. Despite their modest background, Renu remained committed to her dreams and was determined from an early age to accomplish something meaningful in life.
Educational background
Renu Raj pursued her medical education at a government medical college in Kottayam and went on to work as a surgeon. However, she felt unfulfilled and sought a deeper way to serve society. Driven by purpose and determination, she set her sights on the Civil Services Examination and began her preparation.
Renu's dedication
While preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, Renu Raj dedicated 6 to 8 hours each day to her studies, all while continuing her work as a doctor. Her hard work paid off in her very first attempt in 2015, when she not only cleared the exam but secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 2.
Kerala cadre
According to media reports, Renu Raj was assigned to the Kerala cadre. In an interview, she explained that while she could help hundreds of people as a doctor, becoming an IAS officer gave her the opportunity to positively impact thousands of lives.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate
Since joining the service, she has held key administrative roles, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and District Magistrate (DM) in various districts of Kerala. In 2022, she tied the knot with fellow IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman.
Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in Kerala
Renu Raj’s journey in the civil services has been defined by strong decision-making and a deep commitment to ethical governance. She earned praise for her decisive actions against illegal constructions and land encroachments in Munnar, showcasing her resolve to enforce the law and protect the environment. As the District Collector of Wayanad, she tackled local challenges with a problem-solving mindset. Currently serving as the Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in Kerala, she remains dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring inclusive development.
