Meet Renu Raj: Daughter Of Bus Conductor Who Struck Gold Twice With Hard-Work, Became A Doctor And Then Cracked UPSC To Become IAS

Renu Raj’s journey in the civil services has been defined by strong decision-making and a deep commitment to ethical governance. She earned praise for her decisive actions against illegal constructions and land encroachments in Munnar, showcasing her resolve to enforce the law and protect the environment. As the District Collector of Wayanad, she tackled local challenges with a problem-solving mindset. Currently serving as the Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in Kerala, she remains dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring inclusive development.