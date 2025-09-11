Meet Rupal Rana: IAS Officer Who Lost Mother At Young Age, Overcame Hurdles And Cracked UPSC With AIR...
Every year, millions of aspirants hope to become IAS officers, but only a few manage to turn that dream into reality. This article highlights the inspiring journey of Rupal Rana, who overcame numerous challenges and struggles to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer.
Struggles during early age
IAS officer Rupal Rana comes from a small village in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. She lost her mother at an early age but remained determined and focused. Through hard work and perseverance, she secured All India Rank (AIR) 26 in UPSC CSE 2023.
Educational Background
As per several media reports, Rupal Rana began her schooling at JP Public School in Baghpat, where she performed brilliantly in her Class 10 exams. She later pursued her Class 11 and 12 at Pilani Institute of Technology. For higher education, she joined Deshbandhu College under the University of Delhi, where she completed her graduation and emerged as a university topper.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police
Rupal Rana experienced a deep personal loss when she lost her mother at a young age. Despite this tragedy, she refused to give up. Her father, Jasveer Rana, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police, constantly encouraged Rupal and her siblings to move ahead in life. With her family’s support and her strong determination, Rupal continued to focus on her studies.
All India Rank 26
Like many others, Rupal Rana also struggled in her UPSC journey and could not clear the exam in her first two attempts. But rather than giving up, she worked even harder and refined her preparation.
Journey of determination
Her perseverance paid off in the third attempt, where she secured All India Rank 26 and achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Rupal’s journey proves that with determination, the right strategy, and self-belief, any goal can be accomplished.
AGMUT cadre
Rupal Rana’s journey is an inspiration for young aspirants preparing for UPSC or any other competitive exam. Her story highlights that even in the face of hardships, commitment and perseverance can lead to success. She has been allotted the AGMUT cadre.
(Image Credits: ias_rupal.anju/@instagram)
UPSC exam
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious and competitive exams. It is conducted annually by the UPSC to recruit candidates for top administrative services of the Government of India, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.
