Meet Rupal Rana: IAS Officer Who Lost Mother At Young Age, Overcame Hurdles And Cracked UPSC With AIR...

2 / 7

As per several media reports, Rupal Rana began her schooling at JP Public School in Baghpat, where she performed brilliantly in her Class 10 exams. She later pursued her Class 11 and 12 at Pilani Institute of Technology. For higher education, she joined Deshbandhu College under the University of Delhi, where she completed her graduation and emerged as a university topper.