Meet Satyam Kumar: Youngest IITian From Bihar Who Earned Ph.D. In The USA, His AIR Was...

The IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is among India’s most challenging engineering entrance tests, held in two phases – JEE Main and JEE Advanced. It opens doors to top institutes like IITs, NITs, and IIITs. The exam evaluates physics, chemistry, and mathematics, requiring sharp problem-solving and analytical abilities. Here’s the story of the youngest IITian who cleared the exam at just 13 years old.

 

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
All-India Rank

At just 12 years old, while most children his age were busy grasping basic arithmetic in middle school, Satyam Kumar, a prodigy from a small village in Bihar, created history by becoming the youngest to crack the IIT-JEE, achieving an All-India Rank (AIR) of 8137 in the prestigious exam.

Youngest IITian

The young prodigy was not satisfied with his first result, so he appeared for the exam again in 2013. This time, he achieved a much better rank of 670, making him the youngest IITian in the history of the country.

 

Satyam Kumar background

Satyam Kumar, born on July 20, 1999, into a farming family in Bakhorapur, a small village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, showed exceptional academic talent from a young age. Impressed by his intellect, a family friend persuaded his father to send him to Kota, Rajasthan, for IIT-JEE preparation.

 

Cleared IIT JEE in first attempt

In 2012, Satyam Kumar made history by clearing the IIT-JEE in his very first attempt with an AIR of 8137, becoming the youngest IITian ever. The following year, in 2013, he retook the exam, improved his rank to 670, and scored an outstanding 292 out of 360 marks.

 

Cleared exam at age of 13

At just 13 years old, Satyam broke the record set by Sahak Kaushik, who had cleared the exam in 2010 at the age of 14.

 

IIT Kanpur

After clearing the IIT-JEE, Satyam Kumar secured admission to IIT Kanpur, where he pursued a BTech-MTech Dual Degree in Electrical Engineering. Later, at 24, he completed his Ph.D. at the University of Texas, USA, and is now employed with a leading US-based tech company.

 

Machine Learning

As per his LinkedIn profile, Satyam Kumar has earlier worked with Apple as a Machine Learning Intern and is now serving as a Machine Learning Systems Research Engineer at Texas Instruments.

 

