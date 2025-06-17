Meet Sheikh Sarfaraz: Boy Who Earned Rs 300 Per Day By Carrying Bricks, Studied During Nights, Cracked NEET With Impressive Score Of...
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is among the most challenging exams in India, and those who clear it often become inspirations for other students. While there are many success stories, some stand out for their emotional and motivational impact.
NEET UG Exam
Compelled to work as a daily wage labourer to support his family, a young man from West Bengal has overcome all odds to clear the NEET UG 2024 exam, securing an impressive score of 677 out of 720.
Supported his family
Sheikh Sarfaraz’s journey inspires and deeply moves thousands of aspirants. Coming from a marginalised background, he worked as a labourer during the day and studied at night to chase his dream. The 22-year-old once carried bricks in the morning to support his family, dedicating his nights to studies — a powerful example of determination and resilience.
Use to carry 300 to 400 bricks each day
He comes from West Bengal and was born into a marginalised family. His father earns a living as a daily wage labourer. Due to the family’s poor financial condition, he also began working — carrying 300 to 400 bricks each day and earning Rs 300 daily to support the household.
Studying at night through online classes
After finishing his daily work, Sarfaraz would dedicate his nights to studying through online classes. His dream was to become a doctor, and he worked hard every single day to make that dream a reality.
Inspired to join NDA
According to Sarfaraz, his mother played a significant role in his success, often staying up all night by his side while he studied. After completing Class 10, Sarfaraz initially aspired to join the NDA, but due to his family's financial situation, he had to let go of that dream.
Covid-19 pandemic
During the Covid-19 pandemic, he received a phone through government support and began attending online classes for his studies.
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College
In 2024, Sarfaraz appeared for his second attempt at the NEET UG exam and achieved success. He secured admission to the prestigious Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata. His journey serves as a powerful inspiration for all aspirants who believe that limited resources can hold them back from achieving their dreams.
