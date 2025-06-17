Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917122https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-sheikh-sarfaraz-boy-who-earned-rs-300-per-day-by-carrying-bricks-studied-during-nights-cracked-neet-with-impressive-score-of-2917122
NewsPhotosMeet Sheikh Sarfaraz: Boy Who Earned Rs 300 Per Day By Carrying Bricks, Studied During Nights, Cracked NEET With Impressive Score Of...
photoDetails

Meet Sheikh Sarfaraz: Boy Who Earned Rs 300 Per Day By Carrying Bricks, Studied During Nights, Cracked NEET With Impressive Score Of...

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is among the most challenging exams in India, and those who clear it often become inspirations for other students. While there are many success stories, some stand out for their emotional and motivational impact.

 

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

NEET UG Exam

1/7
NEET UG Exam

Compelled to work as a daily wage labourer to support his family, a young man from West Bengal has overcome all odds to clear the NEET UG 2024 exam, securing an impressive score of 677 out of 720.

 

Follow Us

Supported his family

2/7
Supported his family

Sheikh Sarfaraz’s journey inspires and deeply moves thousands of aspirants. Coming from a marginalised background, he worked as a labourer during the day and studied at night to chase his dream. The 22-year-old once carried bricks in the morning to support his family, dedicating his nights to studies — a powerful example of determination and resilience.

 

Follow Us

Use to carry 300 to 400 bricks each day

3/7
Use to carry 300 to 400 bricks each day

He comes from West Bengal and was born into a marginalised family. His father earns a living as a daily wage labourer. Due to the family’s poor financial condition, he also began working — carrying 300 to 400 bricks each day and earning Rs 300 daily to support the household.

 

Follow Us

Studying at night through online classes

4/7
Studying at night through online classes

After finishing his daily work, Sarfaraz would dedicate his nights to studying through online classes. His dream was to become a doctor, and he worked hard every single day to make that dream a reality.

 

Follow Us

Inspired to join NDA

5/7
Inspired to join NDA

According to Sarfaraz, his mother played a significant role in his success, often staying up all night by his side while he studied. After completing Class 10, Sarfaraz initially aspired to join the NDA, but due to his family's financial situation, he had to let go of that dream.

 

Follow Us

Covid-19 pandemic

6/7
Covid-19 pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he received a phone through government support and began attending online classes for his studies.

 

Follow Us

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College

7/7
Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College

In 2024, Sarfaraz appeared for his second attempt at the NEET UG exam and achieved success. He secured admission to the prestigious Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata. His journey serves as a powerful inspiration for all aspirants who believe that limited resources can hold them back from achieving their dreams.

 

Follow Us
Sheikh Sarfaraz success storySheikh Sarfaraz neet examSheikh Sarfaraz neet scoreSheikh Sarfaraz struggles
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Chongqing city
World's Deepest Railway Station: 381 Feet Deep, 13 Minutes Down From Ground Level; Not In Japan, US Or America But...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Test Captains With Most Wins In England: Check Records Of Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni And Others - In Pics
camera icon8
title
New OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (June 16 - June 22): Detective Sherdil, Kerala Crime Files S2, The Kapil Sharma Show 3 And More On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video
camera icon8
title
T20I most runs conceded
Bowlers' Nightmares: Most Runs Conceded in One T20I Spell, One Indian Bowler In The List; Check Here
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
India vs England Test Series 2025: Match Preview, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK