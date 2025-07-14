Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931661https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-son-of-station-master-who-cleared-the-upsc-exam-without-any-coaching-read-his-inspiring-story-here-2931661
NewsPhotosMeet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here
photoDetails

Meet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here

Shreyans Gomes, a 26-year-old from Murudeshwar, Karnataka, has become an inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants by cracking the Civil Services Examination in his third attempt without any coaching. His journey is a powerful reminder that with dedication, smart planning, and resilience, success is possible no matter the circumstances. Scroll down to read about his inspiring story.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Shreyans Gomes?

1/8
Who is Shreyans Gomes?

Shreyans Gomes is 26-year old man who is from Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt, he didn’t join any traditional coaching and cleared the exam on his own despite having an engineering background. His story is an epitome of hard work and perseverance. 

 

Follow Us

Early Education

2/8
Early Education

Shreyans completed his schooling in Murudeshwar and went on to pursue pre-university studies at Alva’s College. He later earned his engineering degree from RV College of Engineering and his interest was building in civil services so he started preparing for the UPSC CSE exam. 

 

Follow Us

UPSC

3/8
UPSC

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and tests a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills.

 

Follow Us

Father Worked As Station Master

4/8
Father Worked As Station Master

Family plays a huge role in anyone’s success and Shreyans comes from a modest family, his father works as a station master in Konkan Railway and his mother is a homemaker, while his baby brother is currently studying in Manipal. Despite limited resources, the family has always prioritized education and encouraged Shreyans to pursue his dreams

 

Follow Us

His UPSC Preparations

5/8
His UPSC Preparations

Shreyans didn’t take any physical coaching and fully relied on digital learning and e-resources making the best use of the internet. He is an example that success can be achieved with anything you have with the right strategy and determination.

 

Follow Us

Three UPSC Attempts

6/8
Three UPSC Attempts

He didn’t get the success easily, Shreyans was able to clear the preliminary exam in his first attempt but failed the mains and somehow couldn’t clear the prelims in his second attempt but he didn’t give up because his performance didn’t improve, he worked even harder with better strategies for his third attempt.

 

Follow Us

Hard Work Paid Off

7/8
Hard Work Paid Off

All his hard work paid off when he cleared all the three rounds, prelims, mains and interview in his third attempt and cleared one of the toughest exams of India, UPSC with the 372nd Rank and achieved his dream without any coaching, only his smartness and will to work hard despite the failure.

 

Follow Us

Shreyans As an Inspiration

8/8
Shreyans As an Inspiration

Shreyans is an inspiration for millions of UPSC aspirants who think they don’t have enough resources but Shreyans’ story will teach them that anything can be achieved with hard work, determination and patience, regardless of the background.

Follow Us
UPSC Success StoryShreyans Gomessuccess storyShreyans Gomes journeyUPSC Journeyias toppersupsc toppers storyInspiring storymotivating storiesstation master son UPSC successShreyans Gomes UPSC rank 372UPSC without coachingself‑study UPSC topperUPSCCivil service
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Most Peaceful Countries 2025
Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World 2025: Where Does India Rank In Comparison To Pakistan?
camera icon13
title
Tarot reading
Tarot Reading For Sawan 2025: Check Your Tarot Tip For Shravan 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer
camera icon8
title
challenging puzzles
6 Puzzles That’ll Twist Your Brain, The Final One Is A Total Shock
NEWS ON ONE CLICK