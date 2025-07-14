Meet Son Of Station Master Who Cleared The UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching- Read His Inspiring Story Here
Shreyans Gomes, a 26-year-old from Murudeshwar, Karnataka, has become an inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants by cracking the Civil Services Examination in his third attempt without any coaching. His journey is a powerful reminder that with dedication, smart planning, and resilience, success is possible no matter the circumstances. Scroll down to read about his inspiring story.
Who is Shreyans Gomes?
Shreyans Gomes is 26-year old man who is from Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt, he didn’t join any traditional coaching and cleared the exam on his own despite having an engineering background. His story is an epitome of hard work and perseverance.
Early Education
Shreyans completed his schooling in Murudeshwar and went on to pursue pre-university studies at Alva’s College. He later earned his engineering degree from RV College of Engineering and his interest was building in civil services so he started preparing for the UPSC CSE exam.
UPSC
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India’s most prestigious exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and tests a candidate’s knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills.
Father Worked As Station Master
Family plays a huge role in anyone’s success and Shreyans comes from a modest family, his father works as a station master in Konkan Railway and his mother is a homemaker, while his baby brother is currently studying in Manipal. Despite limited resources, the family has always prioritized education and encouraged Shreyans to pursue his dreams
His UPSC Preparations
Shreyans didn’t take any physical coaching and fully relied on digital learning and e-resources making the best use of the internet. He is an example that success can be achieved with anything you have with the right strategy and determination.
Three UPSC Attempts
He didn’t get the success easily, Shreyans was able to clear the preliminary exam in his first attempt but failed the mains and somehow couldn’t clear the prelims in his second attempt but he didn’t give up because his performance didn’t improve, he worked even harder with better strategies for his third attempt.
Hard Work Paid Off
All his hard work paid off when he cleared all the three rounds, prelims, mains and interview in his third attempt and cleared one of the toughest exams of India, UPSC with the 372nd Rank and achieved his dream without any coaching, only his smartness and will to work hard despite the failure.
Shreyans As an Inspiration
Shreyans is an inspiration for millions of UPSC aspirants who think they don’t have enough resources but Shreyans’ story will teach them that anything can be achieved with hard work, determination and patience, regardless of the background.
