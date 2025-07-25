Meet Surabhi Gautam, Girl Who Overcame English Barrier And Went On To Crack TCS, ISRO, BARC And Other Prestigious Exams
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, IFS, and others. The exam consists of three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—and requires thorough preparation, analytical thinking, and a deep understanding of current affairs and general studies.
Inspiring story of IAS officer Surabhi Gautam
English today is seen not just as a language but as a mark of status and a vital skill. Many people struggle with fluency, which can lead to communication barriers. One such example is IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who once faced humiliation in class due to her weak English. Hailing from a village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi was academically brilliant from an early age.
Appeared in 10th and 12th exams without coaching
Surabhi comes from a small village where coaching centres are hard to find. Without any coaching or tuition, she appeared for her 10th and 12th board exams and scored over 90 percent in both, relying only on self-study and school support. Her father worked as a lawyer in the civil court, and her mother was a teacher.
Communication Skills
The first day of college was tough for Surabhi Gautam, despite being a university topper. Coming from a Hindi-medium background, she struggled with English and was mocked in class for her lack of fluency. On her very first day, she faced ridicule for not being able to introduce herself in English. Determined to improve, she made a habit of learning 10 new English words daily to strengthen her communication skills.
Could'nt understand English
One day, a teacher asked Surabhi a physics question in English. She couldn’t fully understand the question and ended up giving an incorrect answer. The teacher then doubted whether she had genuinely passed Class 12. This incident shook her confidence deeply and made her consider leaving college and going back home.
Topped the university
Determined to strengthen her English skills, she borrowed engineering books in English from the library. She wrote down difficult words on slips of paper and pasted them all around her room. Gradually, her immersion was so deep that she even began dreaming in English. She appeared for her semester exams in English and topped the university in her very first semester.
Journey at TCS
After earning her engineering degree, Surabhi Gautam began her professional journey at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), founded by the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Although the job offered stability and a good salary, she chose to leave it behind to pursue her true passion — a career in civil services.
Competitive exams
Surabhi Gautam went on to achieve top ranks in eight prestigious competitive exams, including those conducted by ISRO, BARC, IES, and UPSC. After completing her engineering, she briefly worked at BARC. In 2013, she topped the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam, and in 2016, she fulfilled her dream by becoming an IAS officer, securing the 50th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
