Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936687https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-surabhi-gautam-girl-who-overcame-english-barrier-and-went-on-to-crack-tcs-isro-barc-and-other-prestigious-exams-2936687
NewsPhotosMeet Surabhi Gautam, Girl Who Overcame English Barrier And Went On To Crack TCS, ISRO, BARC And Other Prestigious Exams
photoDetails

Meet Surabhi Gautam, Girl Who Overcame English Barrier And Went On To Crack TCS, ISRO, BARC And Other Prestigious Exams

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of India’s most prestigious competitive exams, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It recruits candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, IFS, and others. The exam consists of three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—and requires thorough preparation, analytical thinking, and a deep understanding of current affairs and general studies.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Inspiring story of IAS officer Surabhi Gautam

1/7
Inspiring story of IAS officer Surabhi Gautam

English today is seen not just as a language but as a mark of status and a vital skill. Many people struggle with fluency, which can lead to communication barriers. One such example is IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who once faced humiliation in class due to her weak English. Hailing from a village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi was academically brilliant from an early age.

Follow Us

Appeared in 10th and 12th exams without coaching

2/7
Appeared in 10th and 12th exams without coaching

Surabhi comes from a small village where coaching centres are hard to find. Without any coaching or tuition, she appeared for her 10th and 12th board exams and scored over 90 percent in both, relying only on self-study and school support. Her father worked as a lawyer in the civil court, and her mother was a teacher.

Follow Us

Communication Skills

3/7
Communication Skills

The first day of college was tough for Surabhi Gautam, despite being a university topper. Coming from a Hindi-medium background, she struggled with English and was mocked in class for her lack of fluency. On her very first day, she faced ridicule for not being able to introduce herself in English. Determined to improve, she made a habit of learning 10 new English words daily to strengthen her communication skills.

Follow Us

Could'nt understand English

4/7
Could'nt understand English

One day, a teacher asked Surabhi a physics question in English. She couldn’t fully understand the question and ended up giving an incorrect answer. The teacher then doubted whether she had genuinely passed Class 12. This incident shook her confidence deeply and made her consider leaving college and going back home.

Follow Us

Topped the university

5/7
Topped the university

Determined to strengthen her English skills, she borrowed engineering books in English from the library. She wrote down difficult words on slips of paper and pasted them all around her room. Gradually, her immersion was so deep that she even began dreaming in English. She appeared for her semester exams in English and topped the university in her very first semester.

Follow Us

Journey at TCS

6/7
Journey at TCS

After earning her engineering degree, Surabhi Gautam began her professional journey at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), founded by the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Although the job offered stability and a good salary, she chose to leave it behind to pursue her true passion — a career in civil services.

Follow Us

Competitive exams

7/7
Competitive exams

Surabhi Gautam went on to achieve top ranks in eight prestigious competitive exams, including those conducted by ISRO, BARC, IES, and UPSC. After completing her engineering, she briefly worked at BARC. In 2013, she topped the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam, and in 2016, she fulfilled her dream by becoming an IAS officer, securing the 50th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Follow Us
IAS Surabhi Gautamias surabhi gautam strugglesias surabhi gautam upscupsc examSurabhi Gautam UPSC Toppersurabhi gautam rank
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: IPL’s 27,00,00,000 Deal, BCCI Contract, Brand Endorsements, And More
camera icon11
title
tallest waterfalls in India
From Sky-High Drops To Scenic Treks: Top 9 Tallest Waterfalls In India You Need To Explore
camera icon9
title
Indian superfoods
7 Indian Greens To Add To Your Diet And Why Your Body Will Thank You
camera icon8
title
Sawan fasting tips
How Can You Stay Energetic During Sawan Fasting? Try These 7 Health Tips
camera icon7
title
IAS Surabhi Gautam
Meet Surabhi Gautam, Girl Who Overcame English Barrier And Went On To Crack TCS, ISRO, BARC And Other Prestigious Exams
NEWS ON ONE CLICK