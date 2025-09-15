Meet Teacher-Turned-IPS Officer Ishwar Gurjar: From 10th Fail To UPSC Rank Holder
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC) is considered one of the toughest competitive exams to crack in India. It tests not only a candidate’s academic knowledge but also their analytical ability, and overall personality. Despite its difficulty, it remains one of the most sought-after career paths for those aiming to serve the nation through civil services. Here is one such story of inspiration:
Ishwar Gurjar
Hailing from Rajasthan, Ishwar Gurjar's story is one of resilience, patience, and an unwavering never-give-up attitude.
Class 10th
Ishwar Gurjar failed in his 10th standard examinations; however, he did not give up and reappeared for his examination in 2012 and passed.
Primary Teacher
After he cleared the 12th standard, Ishwar Gurjar went on to complete his graduation. He soon become a primary school teacher and started imparting knowledge to young children.
UPSC 2023
As per reports, Ishwar passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 555.
IPS Officer
In the UPSC CSE 2024 results, he secured an impressive AIR of 483, successfully achieving his long-held goal of joining the civil services.
Setbacks To Success
Ishwar Gurjar also cleared the exam for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).
In his Instagram account's bio, he mentioned that he later went on to secure rank 22 in RAS 2021.
Inspiring Story
The journey of preparing for the UPSC exam is a true test of dedication, perseverance, and self-belief. Many aspirants overcome tremendous challenges to achieve their dreams of serving the nation through civil services.
Credits
Photos Credit: ishwargurjar9680/Instagram
