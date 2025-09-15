Advertisement
Meet Teacher-Turned-IPS Officer Ishwar Gurjar: From 10th Fail To UPSC Rank Holder
Meet Teacher-Turned-IPS Officer Ishwar Gurjar: From 10th Fail To UPSC Rank Holder

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC) is considered one of the toughest competitive exams to crack in India. It tests not only a candidate’s academic knowledge but also their analytical ability, and overall personality. Despite its difficulty, it remains one of the most sought-after career paths for those aiming to serve the nation through civil services. Here is one such story of inspiration: 

 

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Ishwar Gurjar

Ishwar Gurjar

Hailing from Rajasthan, Ishwar Gurjar's story is one of resilience, patience, and an unwavering never-give-up attitude.

Class 10th

Class 10th

Ishwar Gurjar failed in his 10th standard examinations; however, he did not give up and reappeared for his examination in 2012 and passed.

Primary Teacher

Primary Teacher

After he cleared the 12th standard, Ishwar Gurjar went on to complete his graduation. He soon become a primary school teacher and started imparting knowledge to young children.

UPSC 2023

UPSC 2023

As per reports, Ishwar passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 555.

IPS Officer

IPS Officer

In the UPSC CSE 2024 results, he secured an impressive AIR of 483, successfully achieving his long-held goal of joining the civil services.

Setbacks To Success

Setbacks To Success

Ishwar Gurjar also cleared the exam for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). 

In his Instagram account's bio, he mentioned that he later went on to secure rank 22 in RAS 2021. 

Inspiring Story

Inspiring Story

The journey of preparing for the UPSC exam is a true test of dedication, perseverance, and self-belief. Many aspirants overcome tremendous challenges to achieve their dreams of serving the nation through civil services.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: ishwargurjar9680/Instagram

UPSC Success StoryIPS Success Story
