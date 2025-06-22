Meet the Farmer’s Daughter Who Cracked UPSC in Her Second Attempt With AIR…. And Said No to ‘Kanyadaan’ at Wedding- Know All About Her Inspiring Story
Meet a farmer’s daughter from Madhya Pradesh, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam in her second attempt with an impressive AIR 23, without any coaching. She turned to self-study after failing her first attempt. Tapasya not only broke academic barriers but also societal ones when she rejected the 'Kanyadaan' ritual at her wedding. Scroll down to read about her inspiring story.
Who is Tapasya Parihar?
Tapasya Parihar from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. She secured All India Rank 23 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. What made her achievement even more remarkable was that she accomplished this feat without joining any coaching institute, relying entirely on self-study and personal discipline.
Her Earlier Academic Journey
Tapasya was hard working and a good student since childhood. She completed her schooling from the Kendriya Vidyalaya and after completing the class 12th, she went to ILS (Indian Law Society’s Law College in Pune.
UPSC
The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the most esteemed competitive exams in India, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for top administrative roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The examination process includes three stages, which includes, Preliminary, Mains, and Interview that evaluates candidates on their general knowledge, analytical ability, and overall personality.
Her First Attempt?
After completing her graduation in Law, she appeared for the one the toughest exams in India, UPSC. She took coaching but she couldn’t clear the preliminary examination in her first attempt but failure didn’t break her spirits and passion.
Turning To Self Study
After failing in her first attempt, she decided to change her strategy, left her coaching and switched to self-preparation. She focused more on mock paper and current affairs. Changing her strategies helped her a lot.
Becoming IAS
All of her hard work and sacrifice paid off when she cleared the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) in 2017 with All India Rank of 23 and became Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer in Bihar Cadre.
Her Family
Tapasya is from a very normal family, when she told her about her dream of becoming an IAS, they supported her a lot. Her father, Vishwas Parihar is a farmer in his hometown and her uncle is a social worker. Her grandmother has been the president of the district Panchayat of Narsinghpur.
Her Marriage and Her Stand Against Norms
She is married to an Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) named Garvit Gangwar and during her wedding, Tapasya chose to reject the 'Kanyadaan' ritual, and told her father that she does not see herself as something to be given away.
Tapasya As An Inspiration
Tapasya's journey is inspirational for millions of aspirants across India. She shows that failure is not the end and giving up is not an option. Her story proves that self-discipline and determination can lead to extraordinary success.
Trending Photos