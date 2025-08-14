Meet The IAS Officer Who Turned Academic Failures Into Success Story- Failed In College But Still Cracked UPSC With Air...
Meet Kumar Anurag, an IAS officer from Bihar whose journey to success was anything but smooth. From battling language barriers in school to facing failures in college, his path was filled with challenges that could have easily ended his dream. Yet, through his sheer determination and relentless effort, he transformed all his setbacks into stepping stones and eventually secured a spot among India’s top civil servants. Scroll down to read his inspiring story.
Who Is Kumar Anurag?
Kumar Anurag is an IAS officer from Bihar who is currently serving as the commissioner of the municipal corporation in Gayaji district. His journey is marked by resilience, as he overcame repeated academic setbacks to ultimately secure an All India Rank (AIR) of 48 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
His Early Education and Academic Struggles
Anurag grew up in Katihar district. He used to study in Hindi medium language till class 8th, which was his comfort language. Then after 8th, he switched to an English-medium institution which was a major challenge due to the language barrier, but he worked hard to adapt and steadily improved his academic performance.
His Class 10th And 12th
In his class 10th board exams, he performed really well and scored 90 per cent. But then, according to media reports he failed the mathematics pre-board exam in class 12th. He then worked tirelessly and scored 94 marks in Mathematics in the final board exams.
His College
Even though he passed with first division, due to his poor performance in other subjects, he couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming an IITian and enrolled himself into the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. He failed in the second year of his college which pushed him to take his studies seriously.
How His UPSC Journey Started?
After completing his graduation, Kumar enrolled himself into the post graduation and with that he decided to start preparing for the UPSC. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of India’s toughest exams, held annually to select officers for top services like IAS, IPS, and IFS through three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview testing knowledge, skills, and personality.
First UPSC Attempt
In 2017, Anurag appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time and also cleared it gracefully with an AIR of 667. Even though it’s a huge achievement he was not satisfied because that was not his dream. His dream was to become an IAS so he started preparing again.
Finally Cracking UPSC
He worked harder this time and all his struggle paid off when he finally cleared one of the toughest exams of India, UPSC with All India Rank (AIR) 28 in 2018. And according to media reports, before taking up his IAS posting, he served in the Indian Economic Service as an Assistant Director from March to August 2019.
Anurag As An Inspiration
Anurag is an epitome of persistence. He teaches all the aspirants and students that failure doesn’t define you. He teaches us to let go of past failures and start from scratch all over again. Anurag is an inspiration for millions of UPSC civil aspirants, his story is a reminder that with hard work, patience, and the right strategy, dreams can indeed be turned into reality.
(All photos credit: Instagram)
Trending Photos