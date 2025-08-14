Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945967https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-the-ias-officer-who-turned-academic-failures-into-success-story-failed-in-college-but-still-cracked-upsc-with-air-48-2945967
NewsPhotosMeet The IAS Officer Who Turned Academic Failures Into Success Story- Failed In College But Still Cracked UPSC With Air...
photoDetails

Meet The IAS Officer Who Turned Academic Failures Into Success Story- Failed In College But Still Cracked UPSC With Air...

Meet Kumar Anurag, an IAS officer from Bihar whose journey to success was anything but smooth. From battling language barriers in school to facing failures in college, his path was filled with challenges that could have easily ended his dream. Yet, through his sheer determination and relentless effort, he transformed all his setbacks into stepping stones and eventually secured a spot among India’s top civil servants. Scroll down to read his inspiring story.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Who Is Kumar Anurag?

1/8
Who Is Kumar Anurag?

Kumar Anurag is an IAS officer from Bihar who is currently serving as the commissioner of the municipal corporation in Gayaji district. His journey is marked by resilience, as he overcame repeated academic setbacks to ultimately secure an All India Rank (AIR) of 48 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Follow Us

His Early Education and Academic Struggles

2/8
His Early Education and Academic Struggles

Anurag grew up in Katihar district. He used to study in Hindi medium language till class 8th, which was his comfort language. Then after 8th, he switched to an English-medium institution which was a major challenge due to the language barrier, but he worked hard to adapt and steadily improved his academic performance.

Follow Us

His Class 10th And 12th

3/8
His Class 10th And 12th

In his class 10th board exams, he performed really well and scored 90 per cent. But then, according to media reports he failed the mathematics pre-board exam in class 12th. He then worked tirelessly and scored 94 marks in Mathematics in the final board exams.

Follow Us

His College

4/8
His College

Even though he passed with first division, due to his poor performance in other subjects, he couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming an IITian and enrolled himself into the Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. He failed in the second year of his college which pushed him to take his studies seriously.

Follow Us

How His UPSC Journey Started?

5/8
How His UPSC Journey Started?

After completing his graduation, Kumar enrolled himself into the post graduation and with that he decided to start preparing for the UPSC. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of India’s toughest exams, held annually to select officers for top services like IAS, IPS, and IFS through three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview testing knowledge, skills, and personality.

Follow Us

First UPSC Attempt

6/8
First UPSC Attempt

In 2017, Anurag appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time and also cleared it gracefully with an AIR of 667. Even though it’s a huge achievement he was not satisfied because that was not his dream. His dream was to become an IAS so he started preparing again.

Follow Us

Finally Cracking UPSC

7/8
Finally Cracking UPSC

He worked harder this time and all his struggle paid off when he finally cleared one of the toughest exams of India, UPSC with All India Rank (AIR) 28 in 2018. And according to media reports, before taking up his IAS posting, he served in the Indian Economic Service as an Assistant Director from March to August 2019.

Follow Us

Anurag As An Inspiration

8/8
Anurag As An Inspiration

Anurag is an epitome of persistence. He teaches all the aspirants and students that failure doesn’t define you. He teaches us to let go of past failures and start from scratch all over again. Anurag is an inspiration for millions of UPSC civil aspirants, his story is a reminder that with hard work, patience, and the right strategy, dreams can indeed be turned into reality.

 

(All photos credit: Instagram)

Follow Us
Kumar Anurag IASUPSC Success StoryUPSCUPSC Journeysuccess storyias motivationUPSC AIR 48failed in college successIAS officer Biharinspirational UPSC storiescivil services examIAS preparation motivationias toppers story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricketers who love dogs
Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...
camera icon8
title
dogs
7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism
camera icon7
title
Fast Food
Global Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position
camera icon8
title
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...
camera icon13
title
highest t20i score
Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK