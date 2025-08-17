Meet Man Who Grew Up In Orphanage, Sold Newspapers And Became IAS Officer Without Giving UPSC- Know How
B Abdul Nasar’s life story is one of grit and determination. Coming from a background filled with hardships and limited resources, he charted an extraordinary path that led him to one of the most prestigious positions in public service. His journey proves that resilience and perseverance can open doors where conventional routes may not. Scroll down to read his inspiring story.
Who is B Abdul Nasar?
B Abdul Nasar is from Kerala whose journey from extreme hardships to becoming an IAS officer is nothing short of inspiring. He became an IAS officer without actually giving the UPSC. Born in Thalassery in Kannur district, Nasar overcame poverty, loss, and countless struggles to build a successful career in public service.
Early Struggles And Loss
Abdul’s struggles in life started at a very young age when he lost his father at just the age of five. This tragedy pushed his family into financial and emotional turmoil, his mother worked as a domestic helper but still she could not raise him and his siblings alone and that is why he was sent to orphanage.
His Childhood
According to the media reports, From the age of 10, Nasar started working part-time to support his family. He worked as a cleaner and supplier at a local hotel, and later took on small jobs such as delivering newspapers, giving tuition classes, and working as a phone operator. Balancing studies with work was never easy, but these early struggles helped shape his resilience and work ethic.
Education
Despite all the financial problems, Nasar never compromised on his studies. He completed his graduation from the Government College in Thalassery and then went to pursue his post graduation. His thirteen years in the orphanage and his constant need to earn alongside studying did not stop him from chasing academic excellence.
Beginning of His Career
After completing his post graduation, In 1994 he started his career as a government employee in the Health department of Kerala. All his hard work paid off when he had risen to the post of Deputy Collector in 2006, proving that determination and excellence can open doors even outside traditional routes.
Becoming IAS Without UPSC
He took a path which is not usual, he became the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer without giving the UPSC Civil services exam. In 2015, he was honoured as Kerala's Best Deputy Collector and then in 2017 he was promoted to the position of IAS. His story is an example that hard work can take anywhere.
Abdul As An Inspiration
Today, B Abdul Nasar’s journey stands as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants and young people facing hardships. From growing up in an orphanage and working multiple jobs to becoming an IAS officer, his life is a reminder that perseverance, dedication, and belief in one’s dreams can overcome even the most difficult challenges.
(Photos Credit: Instagram)
