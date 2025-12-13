Meet The Tamil Nadu IAS Officer Who Won UNEP’s 2025 Champions Of The Earth Award

1 / 7

Supriya Sahu, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been awarded the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Champions of the Earth Award 2025 for her transformative leadership in climate action. Recognised globally for driving large-scale afforestation, wetland restoration, sustainable cooling and community-led climate initiatives, her work has strengthened climate resilience, generated green employment and reshaped environmental governance in Tamil Nadu.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Supriya Sahu currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu. She was named a 2025 laureate in the “Inspiration and Action” category—one of the highest global recognitions for environmental leadership—honouring her pioneering efforts in ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation and inclusive, people-centric climate governance at the state level.