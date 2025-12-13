Meet The Tamil Nadu IAS Officer Who Won UNEP’s 2025 Champions Of The Earth Award
Tamil Nadu IAS officer Supriya Sahu has been honoured with UNEP’s 2025 Champions of the Earth Award for her pioneering work in climate action, ecosystem restoration and sustainable governance.
Supriya Sahu
Supriya Sahu, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has been awarded the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Champions of the Earth Award 2025 for her transformative leadership in climate action. Recognised globally for driving large-scale afforestation, wetland restoration, sustainable cooling and community-led climate initiatives, her work has strengthened climate resilience, generated green employment and reshaped environmental governance in Tamil Nadu.
A 1991-batch IAS officer, Supriya Sahu currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu. She was named a 2025 laureate in the “Inspiration and Action” category—one of the highest global recognitions for environmental leadership—honouring her pioneering efforts in ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation and inclusive, people-centric climate governance at the state level.
Supriya Sahu: Early Life, Career and Present Role
Born on 27 July 1968, Supriya Sahu joined the IAS in 1991 and has since built a distinguished career across governance, public administration and mass communication. Over the years, she has held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government and served in leadership roles at Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati, where she gained deep experience in public outreach and communication.
She is presently posted as Additional Chief Secretary in the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, where she co-leads some of India’s most ambitious state-driven climate and conservation programmes. Her ability to combine administrative authority with grassroots mobilisation and data-driven policy has earned her the reputation of a committed environmental reformer, often described as a “green crusader” within governance circles.
UNEP’s Champions of the Earth Award 2025: Global Recognition
In December 2025, UNEP named Supriya Sahu among its Champions of the Earth, the United Nations’ highest environmental honour. She was recognised for her “pioneering and sustained work” in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, with the award presented during the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi.
UNEP highlighted that under her leadership, Tamil Nadu made major strides in sustainable cooling, urban heat adaptation and ecosystem restoration. These initiatives are estimated to have created nearly 2.5 million green jobs and improved climate resilience for close to 12 million people. Established in 2005, the Champions of the Earth Award celebrates transformative environmental action across policy, science, entrepreneurship and public inspiration.
Key Environmental Initiatives Led in Tamil Nadu
Supriya Sahu has played a central role in shaping Tamil Nadu’s integrated climate framework through a series of flagship initiatives collectively referred to as the state’s “Green Missions.” These include the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Climate Change Mission, Wetlands Mission and Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission. All are coordinated through the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, India’s first state-owned, not-for-profit climate-focused entity.
Between 2021 and 2023, these programmes resulted in the planting of over 100–108 million trees, the declaration of more than 7,000 hectares as new Reserve Forests, and the creation of 65–70 new forest and wildlife conservation areas. During this period, Tamil Nadu also doubled its mangrove cover, expanded its Ramsar-listed wetlands from one to 20, and set up an Endangered Species Conservation Fund worth approximately USD 60 million to protect species such as dugongs and slender lorises.
Advancing Sustainable Cooling and Climate Resilience
One of Supriya Sahu’s most widely acknowledged contributions lies in sustainable cooling and heat adaptation, particularly in densely populated urban regions like Chennai. She has spearheaded initiatives focused on climate-sensitive urban planning, including tree-lined streets, nature-based shading, cool roofs and comprehensive heat-action plans aimed at protecting vulnerable populations from extreme temperatures.
Her leadership has also embedded climate risk assessment and carbon considerations into public housing, infrastructure planning and state budgeting. By promoting climate budgeting across departments, she has ensured that development expenditure aligns with emission reduction targets and long-term resilience goals. These combined low-tech and high-tech solutions are increasingly cited as a model for how sub-national governments can mainstream climate adaptation into routine governance.
Legacy and Broader Significance
Through her sustained efforts, Supriya Sahu has positioned Tamil Nadu as a national frontrunner in state-level climate action, ecological restoration and innovative climate finance. Her work demonstrates how global environmental commitments can be translated into effective local programmes that generate employment, protect vulnerable communities and reverse environmental degradation.
The 2025 Champions of the Earth Award places her among an elite group of global environmental leaders and underscores the growing importance of India’s sub-national climate initiatives in shaping the future of global environmental governance.
Supriya Sahu’s journey reflects how visionary leadership within public administration can drive meaningful environmental change at scale. By aligning global climate goals with grassroots action, she has not only transformed Tamil Nadu’s environmental landscape but also set a benchmark for state-led climate governance in India.
Her recognition with UNEP’s 2025 Champions of the Earth Award stands as a testament to the growing role of Indian policymakers in shaping sustainable, inclusive and resilient solutions for the planet’s future.
