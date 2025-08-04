Meet The Woman Who Dropped Out Of MBBS, Battled COVID, Cracked UPSC In Just 4 Months Without Any Coaching, Her AIR...

photoDetails

Meet Taruni Pandey who battled serious health issues, let go of a dream she once held dear, and missed an important exam just days before it was scheduled. But none of it stopped her. With no coaching, limited time, and immense pressure, this woman turned her final attempt into a life-changing moment, securing one of the top ranks in one of India’s toughest exams. Her journey is not just about cracking UPSC. Scroll down to read her inspiring story.