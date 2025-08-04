Meet The Woman Who Dropped Out Of MBBS, Battled COVID, Cracked UPSC In Just 4 Months Without Any Coaching, Her AIR...
Meet Taruni Pandey who battled serious health issues, let go of a dream she once held dear, and missed an important exam just days before it was scheduled. But none of it stopped her. With no coaching, limited time, and immense pressure, this woman turned her final attempt into a life-changing moment, securing one of the top ranks in one of India’s toughest exams. Her journey is not just about cracking UPSC. Scroll down to read her inspiring story.
Who is Taruni Pandey
Taruni Pandey was born in Chittaranjan, West Bengal who dropped her dream and cracked the UPSC with AIR 14 in 2021 despite having health issues and struggles, she still managed to crack UPSC without any coaching. What makes her journey extraordinary is that she managed to achieve this with only six months.
Her Dreams
From a young age, Taruni had a vision of contributing to society in a meaningful way. Initially, she chose the field of medicine and her dream was to serve people as a doctor. However, as time passed and life happened, she realised her passion lay elsewhere.
Education
Taruni started her academic journey in the medical field and enrolled in an MBBS course but then she got health issues like dengue, typhoid and cerebral malaria, according to media reports. She had to leave the MBBS and pursued her Bachelor’s from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in English Literature.
Her UPSC Inspiration
Taruni was drawn to the Civil Services after the death of her brother-in-law when he was accompanying her sister to many government offices and she got inspired by it, something moved inside her and she decided to start preparing for the UPSC.
UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, but only a few make it to the top. Taruni’s success in this demanding three-stage examination , Prelims, Mains, and Interview is a testimony to her clarity of thought, rigorous preparation, and emotional strength.
Her UPSC Journey
She wanted to appear for the UPSC exam in 2020 initially but just four days before the exam, she was tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately she had to skip the exam but she didn’t lose hope and re-appead for the exam again next year.
Cracking UPSC
At the age of 32, which is the last attempt for the general category, she finally cracked one of the toughest exams in India, UPSC in 2021 with the All India Rank (AIR) 14 in just 4 months that too without any coaching. Her success story is proof that the right strategy, consistency, and self-belief can make even the toughest goals achievable in a limited time.
Taruni As An Inspiration
Taruni Pandey’s story is an example of courage, clarity, and perseverance. By choosing to follow her passion and to never give up on their dreams. She is an inspiration for millions of aspirants. Her journey teaches that with the right approach and dedication, extraordinary success is possible, regardless of the time or circumstances.
(All photos credit: Instagram)
