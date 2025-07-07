Meet This New Mom Who Took the UPSC Exam Just 17 Days After Giving Birth, Secures AIR 45 in Her Final Attempt- Know All About Her Inspiring Story Here
Malavika G Nair, a determined civil servant from Kerala and an IRS officer from the 2020 batch, achieved an extraordinary feat by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 with AIR 45, just 17 days after giving birth. Balancing motherhood and ambition, her story stands as a powerful example of perseverance and resilience. Scroll down to read all about her inspiring story here.
Who is Malavika G Nair?
Malavika G Nair is from Kerala and was an IRS officer and then cleared the UPSC Again in 2024 examination with All India Rank (AIR) 45. Malavika’s journey is a compelling story of resilience, grit, and unwavering ambition.
UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts India’s most prestigious and competitive exam, the Civil Services Examination to recruit officers into top government services like IAS, IPS, and IRS. The exam has three stages, Prelims, Mains, and Interview and it demands months (even years) of intensive preparation, discipline, and emotional strength from candidates.
Malavika as IRS
She has cleared the UPSC before, and she is an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) Officer from 2020 batch. Despite having a secure and respected position, her desire to serve in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) kept her motivated to attempt the exam again.
UPSC Preparations
Malavika has secured the 118th Rank in 2019 UPSC examination, Rank 172 in 2022 also before becoming the topper in 2024. She told Hindustan Times, that she was pregnant while preparing for her last exam and there were challenges on her health but still she managed.
Childbirth
Malavika wrote her Mains exam just 17 days after giving birth to her child. According to media reports, she gave birth on 3rd September and her exam was on 20th September. While other women leave their work after marriage and child, she came out stronger.
A UPSC Topper
Finally in her sixth and last UPSC attempt, Malavika cleared the one of the toughest exams of India, UPSC with AIR 45 and completed her dream of becoming an IAS Officer. This remarkable rank is not just a number, it is the realisation of a long-standing dream that she refused to give up.
Her Husband
Nandagopan, her husband is himself an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer and he was under training when they got news of Malavika clearing the UPSC. Her husband and her family were her biggest supporters in her journey and she couldn’t have done it without them.
Malavika As Inspiration for Every Woman
Malavika’s story resonates with women across the country. She has become a powerful symbol of how motherhood and ambition can coexist. Her story teaches that no dream is too big and nothing can stop you if you have courage and determination.
